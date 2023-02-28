Milton man revived in Roswell Area Park

ROSWELL, Ga. — The last thing Nick Bogle saw before his heart stopped beating at Roswell Area Park was two people inspecting the park’s automated external defibrillator, or AED.

The 63-year-old Milton resident was walking past the park bathrooms toward his soccer practice Feb. 4 when he experienced sudden cardiac arrest. Within moments, a fellow soccer player and retired fire chief started CPR on him.

When CPR proved ineffective, the pair inspecting the AED acted. Jeff Freemyer, a board member of elder-focused soccer club FC Georgia United, called 911. Alina Waring, an emergency physician administered the AED.

After only a few minutes and a single shock from the defibrillator, Bogle was revived and taken to the hospital by emergency medical services. Bogle spent four days in the hospital where he had an internal cardio defibrillator placed in his heart. If his heart stops again the device will restart it.

Weeks later Bogle is back on his feet, preparing to return to his athletic lifestyle.

“My recovery really is going to be complete because they got to me so quickly,” Bogle said.

The soccer player called the lifesaving measures a “miracle.” Bogle said he was lucky to be right by the AED, and he was lucky the device they inspected was charged and ready for use.

Bogle ran through everything that could have gone differently, that could have kept the three individuals from saving his life. The American Heart Association says 436,000 Americans die from cardiac arrest every year.

Somebody could have been in the bathroom where the AED is stored, Bogle said. The device could have been dead. He could have been alone.

Thankful for his recovery, Bogle said he wants to raise awareness about the lifesaving measures around Roswell parks. He credits the city for keeping AEDs at all the fields.

Recreation and Parks Department Director Jeffrey Leatherman said the city has 31 AEDs spread across the parks, recreation centers and art centers.

“We want people to be as safe as they can be in our parks and facilities,” Leatherman said.

The devices are stored in women’s restrooms, usually around active areas like the sports fields. While the devices are readily available, Leatherman knows they can blend into the background.

“When you notice them all the time, you forget they’re even there,” Leatherman said.

Leatherman encourages people to “be conscious” and take mental notes of where the devices are in the parks. He said staff are also available to help in emergency situations.

“It’s just a way we can all help take care of the community and take care of our neighbors,” Leatherman said.

Bogle said the other part of community safety falls on “individual responsibilities,” and everyone should take the time to learn CPR. If performed immediately, the American Heart Association said CPR can double or triple survival chances for cardiac arrest.

He also said people should learn how to use the AED devices, because they can be “intuitive, but intimidating.”

The devices all have directions printed on the outside, as well as audible commands and photo instructions. The defibrillator only activates when all the systems are hooked up correctly.

Leatherman said the device manufacturers also have how-to videos online.

Bogle and his soccer club have helped fund some of the devices because, as an older group, they must prepare for heart attacks.

Bogle emphasized that cardiac arrest could happen to anyone, no matter their age or fitness level. He named Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old professional football player who experienced sudden cardiac arrest on the field as an example.

“I didn’t think this could ever happen to myself, and I was a little bit arrogant about it,” Bogle said. “It shows it can happen to anyone really.”

As he prepares to resume sports again, Bogle said he’s grateful for the community who came together, from his family and teammates to the doctors and nurses at the hospital.

“This story has nothing to do with me, and everything to do with everybody else around,” Bogle said.