Milton elections panel makes progress

MILTON, Ga. — No longer on the dais, sitting eye-level to an audience of around two dozen residents, members of Milton’s Municipal Election Feasibility Committee settled a handful of key issues at their Sept. 15 meeting.

Over 20 decision points were on Thursday night’s agenda, including the number of advance and election day polling locations, poll workers and ballot boxes. Others included any necessary technology and office supplies.

Some were contingent on legal requirements.

Stacey Inglis, committee member and Milton deputy city manager, said that one location is required for both early and election day voting.

The committee decided that one polling location would suffice for early voting.

Many cities that run their own municipal elections have only one polling location for election day. But, after some discussion on accessibility, members decided that two locations would be optimal for election day in Milton, which has a larger area and average voter turnout than some.

Panel members also discussed the size of election staff. Inglis said that one manager, two assistant managers and a “sufficient number of clerks” were legally required for the election process.

Some cities have a smaller staff. Inglis said Peachtree Corners, a city more comparable to Milton in population, has 10 poll workers, excluding managers, for its one polling location.

The committee decided that Milton would have six total poll workers for advance voting and eight for election day, making a total of 16 poll workers for two election day locations.

Based on resident feedback regarding the laborious nature of poll worker schedules, the committee decided that Milton would use a “flex” schedule. Rather than working full days, workers would rotate throughout the day.

Counting votes

One key decision point was how Milton would count the votes. Ballot scanners are not a legal requirement, Inglis said. Some cities the committee interviewed hand count their votes. But, Inglis said that they have less voter turnout.

Cities that have a similar turnout to Milton, like Peachtree Corners and Eatonton, use scanners, Inglis said.

“We’ve always talked about hand counting,” panel member Lisa Cauley said.

Rick Mohrig, committee member and Milton City Councilman, agreed with Cauley that the default should be that Milton hand count votes.

Inglis noted the manhours that come along with hand counting votes. But, she concluded that the committee’s consensus was to hand count, and that would be the recommendation presented to the City Council in the final report.

The panel also discussed the number of ballot boxes for early and election day voting. Inglis said the city is legally required to have at least one per location as well as one absentee ballot box. The committee agreed to one box per location as well as having one for absentee votes.

Most of the agenda items, like on-demand printing and election management software, were deferred to the next meeting, Sept. 26. The committee anticipates also focusing on election processes, like voting and special elections at that meeting.

Residents urge more study

Eight Milton residents spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting. Most were in favor of the feasibility study, once again focusing on taxpayer dollars and Fulton County mismanagement.

Milton resident Nia Corsten, who was hired through Fulton County to work the city’s elections, said that in the first few minutes of training, workers were asked if they understood the strict staffing requirements. Cortsen said a few left after hearing they were required to work 19 consecutive days during early voting.

Corsten was not the only resident to cite the 2021 “Registration and Elections Financial Review,” an audit report from the Fulton County Office of the County Auditor. The report’s objective was to verify that funds allocated to the Registrations and Elections Department by the Board of Commissioners were used as intended as well as to ensure that grant funds were spent appropriately.

The report, covered from Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020, lists nine findings regarding Fulton County inadequacies.

“It is time for our citizens to be stakeholders in our elections,” Corsten said. “We could do a much better job and at a lower cost. This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. This is being good stewards of our most basic right as Americans voting.”

During public comment, Milton resident Andrea Nugent raised concerns about committee members’ motives, saying cost should be the only factor driving the feasibility study.

Nugent referenced Milton’s expedited feasibility study conducted last year, which concluded that it would cost the city $120,000 to run its own election. Fulton County charged Milton $84,000 to run the November 2021 municipal election.

“Those facts alone should put this issue to rest,” Nugent said. “Unfortunately, that did not happen. And now we have a highly partisan handpicked group of people who appear to be determined to find some way to justify the city taking over what is supposed to be a nonpartisan election.”

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, ranks Georgia second in election integrity, Nugent said.

“Yes, Fulton County has had problems with other business matters, but our elections have been proven to be accurate and uncorrupted,” Nugent said.