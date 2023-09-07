Milton City Council responds to elections scrutiny, legal challenges

MILTON, Ga. — Since Milton began preparing for its first self-conducted municipal election, officials have been relatively silent on the scrutiny they have faced regarding their administration. That changed Wednesday night with an official statement drafted by Milton’s city attorney office.

City Councilman Paul Moore read the statement into record at a Milton City Council meeting Sept. 6. Before doing so, Moore described a number of “attacks” on the city by an “angry” blogger, the press and others.

“It's been unfortunate that we don't have an opportunity very often to correct the record, and we've been pretty quiet as a city in doing so,” Moore said. “What came to my attention recently is that there was another attack on the city by an attorney.”

The city’s statement was a response to allegations raised in a complaint filed to the State Elections Board by Bryan Sells, an Atlanta lawyer who specializes in voting rights, election law and redistricting.

“There is no merit to the suggestion that Milton’s process has been compromised, or anything other than front-facing, transparent, thoroughly vetted and legally compliant,” Moore read from the letter, then read again for emphasis.

Sells’ complaint is not the first notice filed to the state questioning Milton’s municipal election process. Another was a letter sent by Milton Families First, an independent expenditure committee which raises money to influence elections.

Sells levies state election code for his argument, alleging Milton didn’t have the authority to change the number and boundary of voting precincts. In an interview with Appen Media last month, Sells offered his own interpretation of Georgia law.

“Polling places in Fulton County can only be changed by the Fulton County Commission,” Sells said.

At the Wednesday meeting, Milton officially approved three polling locations for Election Day, one in each council district, for its Nov. 7 election. Votes can be cast at City Hall, the Community Center at Milton Park and Preserve and the Milton Public Safety Complex. Before this year, Fulton County provided eight polling locations.

In an August interview Appen Media questioned Milton City Attorney Ken Jarrard about Sells’ interpretation.

Jarrard cited a state code section that delineates powers to the “superintendent of county or the governing authority of the municipality” — interpreting it to mean the City Council was legally allowed to cast decisions on its election administration.

The letter read by Moore Sept. 6 reiterated and expanded upon that reading of the law.

In his complaint to the State Elections Board, Sells also took issue with the “improper influence” into the hiring of the city’s election consultant as well as incumbents participating in the administration of their own election.

But the city says this implicit suggestion, that incumbents must recuse, is untenable.

“If it were the case that council members whose posts were on the ballot were disqualified from voting on precincts, or other logistical issues, then during the 2025 city election cycle, a quorum of council would be automatically disqualified,” Moore read.

Matthew Weiss, who serves as the deputy general counsel for the Democratic Party of Georgia, brought forth concerns similar to Sells’ during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Weiss also said having one early voting location, which is at City Hall, is “less than ideal.”

He went on to say this municipal election will have “outsized importance,” because other cities in Fulton County are looking at how Milton is administering its election for their own 2025 and 2027 municipal election cycles.

“I think it’s important to us and to the voters of Milton that everything is done in compliance with state election code, regulations,” Weiss said.