Metro Atlanta YMCA hires Roswell resident with ‘heart for service’

ROSWELL, Ga. — Stan Kubis, a Roswell resident since 2013, is one of three new additions to the leadership team at the YMCA of Metro Atlanta.
Kubis has been settling into his new role as the organization’s chief technology officer for the past four months. He said he feels honored and privileged for the opportunity to join the Y.
“Working in a nonprofit, mission-driven culture has been very good to me and my family, and I look at working at the Y as a way to give back to my community every day,” Kubis said.
As the Y’s chief technology officer, Kubis leads the organization’s technology strategy and daily operations. Under his leadership, the technology will continue to innovate and leverage current and new technologies to support the organization and attract, engage and retain members.
Kubis previously held IT leadership roles at consumer products and manufacturing companies and served for about six years as senior vice president and chief information officer for the Boys and Girls Club of America.
He said what attracted him to the Y was its 2025 Strategic Plan, core values and especially the nonprofit mission-driven culture, which he described as “a feeling you can’t beat.”
“I had been watching the Y for a while, and we began a dialog well before the pandemic started,” Kubis said. “So, it was interesting to see how they responded to it by closing some of the branches and distributing food to those in need. It all happened overnight, and I decided then it was a team I wanted to be a part of.”
Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, said in a statement Aug. 25 she is excited to welcome Kubis to the Y’s leadership team.
“Stan has an ambitious vision and a true heart for service,” Koontz said.
When he’s not at the Y, Kubis said he’s walking his dog with his wife along the Chattahoochee River. He said his goal is to keep his neighborhoods in the best shape possible, including mind, body and spirit, and making everyone feel like they belong.
The YMCA of Metro Atlanta also hired Paul Nguyen as chief financial officer and Marey Wagner as vice president of major giving. Koontz said Nguyen has a proven track record of driving better business outcomes through thoughtful leadership and actionable insights, and Wagner has a dynamic fundraising experience, which will bolster the Y’s work around major giving.
“These roles will be instrumental in helping our organization continue to meet the needs of our community,” Koontz said.
