Metro Atlanta legislative races a mixed bag

NORTH METRO ATLANTA — In the state’s first legislative election since redistricting, Republicans held sway in north metro areas in legislative races, while Democrats preserved their earlier foothold.
Here's a look at results from some of the contested races affecting north metro counties.
State Senate District 14
Democrat Josh McLaurin defeated Republican Liz Hausmann by garnering 54.68 percent of the vote. Legislative redistricting moved the seat from rural Bartow County to now include parts of North Fulton and Buckhead. McLaurin is the current District 51 representative in the House. Hausmann is completing her final term as District 1 Fulton County Commissioner, a post she has held for 11 years.
State Senate District 48
Democrat Josh Uddin beat Republican Shawn Still in a close race for District 48. Uddin, an insurance business owner, previously ran for State Senate in 2020. A Johns Creek business owner, Still serves as chairman of the Georgia Republican Party Finance Committee
District 48 includes portions of Johns Creek and western Gwinnett County.
State House District 48
Republican Scott Hilton toppled incumbent Democrat Mary Robichaux for the State House District 48 seat. Robichaux, a healthcare consultant from Roswell, was seeking her third term.
Hilton, of Peachtree Corners, served one term in the House from 2017-19. He is senior vice president of Commercial Banking at SouthState Bank.
House District 48 includes portions of Peachtree Corners, Johns Creek, Alpharetta and Roswell.
State House District 49
Incumbent Republican Chuck Martin held onto his seat, securing a 10th term representing the district, which includes most of Alpharetta. Martin is former mayor of Alpharetta. He faced
Democrat Peggy Gillen, a small business owner and resident of Alpharetta.