Metro Atlanta gets new 943 area code

METRO ATLANTA — As if 770, 678, 470 and 404 weren’t enough, a new area code just arrived in Metro Atlanta: 943.
The Georgia Public Service Commission approved the new area code to appear in the region beginning March 15. Telephone customers with area codes 770, 678, 470 and 404 may be assigned the 943 area code if they get a new phone service or an additional line, but existing phone numbers won’t change.
Alpharetta, Roswell, Dunwoody, Johns Creek, Cumming and Sandy Springs will all host 943 numbers, along with cities such as Duluth, Lawrenceville, Gainesville, Marietta and Peachtree City.
A news release from the city of Alpharetta urges those in the affected area to ensure their phones and services recognize 943 as a valid area code and continue to store or program phone numbers as 10 digits.
— Jake Drukman