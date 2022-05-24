McBath wins democratic nomination, Republicans set for runoff

METRO ATLANTA — Democrat Lucy McBath emerged victorious in the Democratic primary while Republicans Michael Corbin and Mark Gonsalves are headed to a runoff for the District 7 U.S. House of Representatives seat, according to results from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.
As of about 10 p.m., McBath received around 63.4% of the Democratic vote compared to Carolyn Bourdeaux’s 31%. On the Republican side, Corbin has received 41.4% of the vote compared to Gonsalves’ 26.22%.
Since neither candidate surpassed 50% of the vote, the two will advance to the June 21 runoff. Lisa McCoy earned the third most votes in the five-candidate primary with about 14.8%.
McBath has served as a representative for the 6th District since 2019 and moved her candidacy to the 7th District amid redistricting after the 2020 Census. Bourdeaux is the 7th District’s incumbent representative, having been elected in 2021.
Early voting for the Republican primary runoff will begin by June 13. The winner will go on to face McBath in the Nov. 8 general election.
Corbin’s campaign has honed in on curbing inflation and rising gas prices. Gonsalves has focused on opposing COVID-19 mandates, securing the U.S. border and reducing the national debt. McBath’s campaign has focused on curbing gun violence and expanding access to health care and education.