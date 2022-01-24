MARTA CEO Jeffrey Parker dies

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker died by suicide Jan. 14.
Parker was struck by a train at the East Lake Transit Station. MARTA’s official Twitter account tweeted at 11:45 p.m. Jan. 14 about an emergency situation at the station disrupting service.
“Jeff cared deeply about MARTA and his leadership gave us a strong foundation from which to carry forward,” the agency said in a statement.
Parker worked in transportation for more than 35 years and had served as MARTA’s CEO since 2018. He began his career as an intern with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority in 1985. He later served as commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Transportation.
Atlanta Business Chronicle recognized Parker in 2020 as one of the most influential Atlantans. The Atlanta chapter of Women’s Transportation Seminar also recognized him in 2019 as its Man of the Year for his record of hiring and promoting women in transportation.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials have shared tributes to Parker on social media.
“In addition to a remarkable professional career in the public/private sectors, Jeffrey was known for his civic engagement and support for the advancement of his communities,” Kemp said in a tweet.
At a special called meeting Jan. 15, the MARTA Board of Directors named Collie Greenwood as interim general manager and CEO. Greenwood has 33 years’ experience in transit operations and joined MARTA as chief of bus operations and urban planning in July 2019.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.
