Man accused of killing Roswell boy will defend himself in court

ATLANTA — James Michael Coates is set to take on his own case after a Fulton County Superior Court Judge determined that he “knowingly and intelligently” waived his right to counsel.

His former attorney, Katherine Racz Lake, has filed a notice, raising concerns about his competency to stand trial and to represent himself. She has been asked to stay on the case as standby counsel.

Coates, 57, of Woodstock, was arrested in July 2021 for the 1988 murder of 8-year-old Joshua Harmon in Roswell. He is charged with murder, eight counts of felony murder, enticing a child for indecent purposes, two counts of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, cruelty to children in the first degree, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence and concealing the death of another, according to court records.

In May, Coates filed a motion to dismiss Lake as his attorney, but it wasn’t until earlier this month that Judge Jane Barwick signed the order allowing him to proceed on his own behalf.

However, in the months leading up to the order and while Lake was still representing him, Coates asked to review several documents related to his case, such as docket entries and a case summary, and filed a witness subpoena and motion to suppress evidence collected during the execution of a search warrant.

Coates alleges the search on Dec. 11, 2020, was illegal, because it was conducted on the same date that it was issued. During the search, police officers allegedly collected samples of Coates’ DNA, which eventually linked him to the scene of the murder.

From May to September, Lake also filed motions to dismiss nine other counts of the indictment, citing the statute of limitations, and filed a witness subpoena. She noted in her notice over competency concerns that shortly after his arrest, one of Coates’ former attorneys, Jennifer Banks-Browne, requested for the Department of Behavioral Health and Development Disabilities to evaluate his competency to stand trial. According to Lake, Coates was interviewed on Nov. 2, 2021, and a doctor determined that he was competent to stand trial.

Before granting Coates’ request, Lake asked that Coates’ be reevaluated but was not able to get one arranged before his Sept. 14 hearing. No other information related to the case has been filed since then.

Nearly a year after Coates’ arrest, the Roswell Police Department presented Master Police Officer Jennifer Bennett, Detective David Zigan, Detective Zack Kowalske and Lt. Jason Wescott of the Criminal Investigations Division with a Department Commendation “for their relentless work on this case.”

“While an army of investigative partners were involved over the years, these four took on a primary and unwavering role in seeking justice for Josh,” the Roswell Police Department wrote on Facebook. “With what their coworkers described as ‘relentless investigative optimism,’ they continued to work every lead until they brought closure to a family and a community.”

Harmon was reported missing on May 15, 1988. His body was later discovered in a wooded area near the Raintree Way apartments where he and Coates lived at the time. According to Roswell police, the tragic murder sparked what would become one of the most prominent and tenacious criminal investigations in Roswell’s history.

But, while the investigation culminated last year with Coates’ arrest, he pleaded not guilty in February.