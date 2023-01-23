FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Newly retired Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann sat down with Appen Media Managing Editor Patrick Fox Jan. 6 to reflect on her 25-year career in politics, Georgia State Senate campaign loss and her future plans.

For the past 12 years, Hausmann has represented District 1 seat on the Fulton County Commission, which covers much of North Fulton. Prior to her time on the County Commission, she served as a charter member of the Johns Creek City Council, a member of the Fulton County Board of Education and on the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections.

Hausmann retired after losing her bid for the Georgia State Senate District 14 seat in November. In her only career loss, Hausmann finished 9 percentage points behind her Democratic opponent Josh McLaurin.

A lifelong Republican, Hausmann ran on a platform of fighting crime, election integrity, low millage rates, job creation and increased mental health funding in schools.

Looking back, Hausmann said she doesn’t know if the seat was ultimately winnable for a Republican. The District 14 seat covers parts of Roswell, Sandy Springs and north Atlanta, but that was not always the case.

The senate district originally covered rural Bartow County but was moved to the more purple North Fulton as part of the 2021 legislative redistricting.

“North Fulton is changing demographically,” Hausmann told Fox. “It was viewed as a toss-up seat initially, but I think something’s happened nationally that affected the outlook of folks in the district.”

After losing the election, Hausmann decided to retire.

Hausmann has built a career as a connecter between county and city governments. She was a charter member of Johns Creek City Council and assisted in its incorporation efforts in 2006.

Hausmann said tension between the county and local communities helped spur the drive to form Johns Creek.

“It was very much the cities had to be created in order just to get basic services,” Hausmann said.

Residents in the area, she said, felt neglected by a county that was too large to provide communities with the service levels they needed on issues like traffic.

“The entire reason was just to have control over what kind of developments come in your community, what the road projects might be, what the parks may be like,” Hausmann said.

Her time in the city’s early years motivated her to run for Fulton County Commission, even though Johns Creek had a tenuous relationship with the county government.

“Fulton County is so unique, with all the cities that we have, that it was so important to me that we learn to live with each other and work together,” Hausmann said. “Having come from a city that's really been one of the main reasons I ran.”

Joining the ‘bad guys’

It was a change for Hausmann, noting that Fulton County had been painted as “the bad guy that didn’t pay us any attention.”

Hausmann said that was the climate she faced when she won the District 1 commission seat as the only voice representing North Fulton.

Despite the tension, Hausmann said she was determined to forge relationships and avoid being antagonistic.

Within a couple of years, composition of the commission districts changed and a new District 2 seat was created to add more representation in North Fulton. The new districts equalized the county with three representatives from the north, three in the south and the chairman at large. It solved the problem of representation, but there were many other issues to tackle.

In Hausmann’s first term, the county went through three different managers, in a period she describes as “volatile.”

By the time the county chose a sound manager, commissioners had to inform him the county was near bankruptcy. When current County Manager Dick Anderson came on board in 2015, he sat the commissioners down for training, helped with policies and worked on changing the entire environment.

Hausmann said it was the start of solving their dysfunction as a county, with commissioners sitting down to eat lunch with city mayors for the first time to attempt to find common ground.

Even so, through the years, some city mayors offered few good words for Fulton County.

Fox cited former Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker as one key official who seldom trusted the county and was often quoted blasting it for some of its decisions.

When Fulton County commissioners voted to distribute $2.5 million of the $104 million it received in federal coronavirus relief to the cities, Bodker and a number of other mayors were outraged and threatened to sue.

The county relented and bumped the cities’ share to $25 million.

“Fulton County screws all its residents equally,” Bodker said after the agreement.

For those who continued to butt heads with the county, Hausmann had a simple answer.

“Just give them a job, let them be part of the solution,” Hausmann said.

So, in 2021, with Bodker announcing he would not seek another term as Johns Creek Mayor, Hausmann nominated and won approval to place him on the Development Authority of Fulton County, where he now serves as treasurer.

For her first four years in office, Hausmann was the only Republican on the commission. It left her often a dissenting vote on issues, like her contentious support in keeping the old Alpharetta library so it could later be converted into an art center.

For the entirety of her career, Hausmann was rarely at the center of conflicts, even in the face of inflammatory conflicts and tensions with local governments.

“I told y’all, I’m not going to go and be a bomb thrower, I’m just going to get things done,” Hausmann said.

With a mix of Republicans and Democrats on the commission, Hausmann pointed out the vote splits were often not along party lines.

According to Hausmann, even with all of the existing challenges, the steps she and the commission took led to a period of peace between the county and local cities.

But the group hug didn’t last long.

Sales tax negotiations

The Fulton County local option sales tax, or LOST, is used by local government to fund projects and services like parks, public safety, recreation, elections, courts, jails and health.

Revenues from the tax, which run in the billions, are split between Fulton County and its 15 cities through a negotiated agreement every 10 years.

In 2022, county negotiators introduced a distribution that would increase the county’s share of sales tax revenues from the current 5 percent to 35 percent, leaving the 15 cities to split the remaining 65 percent. It was a distribution formula not seen since before 2000 when there were still large chunks of unincorporated areas the county serviced.

Mayors from the 15 cities were outraged, pointing out that the landscape of Fulton County had changed drastically since the pre-2000 rate. They said that with the creation of almost half a dozen new cities, Fulton County now presides over 1.5 square miles of unincorporated land today.

Hausmann admitted she was taken aback by the county’s initial proposal and stressed that the pitch came from consultants and not commissioners.

“We had just determined there’d be negotiating teams that would meet,” Hausmann said. “The first meeting when the outrageous 35 percent was thrown out there turned everything on its ear.”

In response, cities tried to put forward a proposal that would leave the county with nothing, a move Hausmann called “unrealistic.”

“There are things that the county does that do qualify under the law for the use of LOST revenue that we were using their money for,” Hausmann said.

Cities are more dependent on the funds than the county, but the county needs the funds for elections, courts, libraries, tax assessments, safety net services and public health, she said.

Over time, the county and cities negotiated an agreement by which the county will receive about 10 percent of LOST revenues over the 10-year period. Across the decade, the county share will slowly increase from 4.9 percent to 9.9 percent, leaving the cities with a slow decrease in their share.

The agreement still leaves the cities with 90 percent of the funds, and officials predict economic growth will offset the staggered decrease in LOST funds.

“For years we were making such progress and to see it all, you know, be blown apart was really, really hurtful,” Hausmann said. “I think we did some serious damage over these LOST negotiations.”

She said the resolution is fair but took longer than she hoped for.

The relevancy of Fulton County

Over the past 25 years, the might of Fulton County has diminished. New cities, like Sandy Springs, Johns Creek, Milton, and South Fulton have all but closed the door to county sway in many areas.

The county covers 534 square miles, but it only has exclusive jurisdiction over 1.5 square miles.

Hausmann defended the relevance of the county government.

“See, the services are different,” Hausmann said. “I think that’s what people need to understand.”

At their core, the county serves different areas than the cities, a fact shown by the uses for LOST funding in different areas.

As an example, Hausmann pointed to the County Health Department. Before COVID-19 hit, she said nobody cared about the department. The onset of the pandemic changed that mindset significantly, especially since Fulton County is responsible for Grady Hospital, which has 953 beds.

“I would say that Fulton County serves all 1.1 million folks that live in Fulton County,” Hausmann said.

As Hausmann exits a political career that spans a quarter of a century, she points to North Fulton’s rapid development as a source of pride.

When she joined the Fulton County Board of Education in 2003, there were only about four high schools in the area.

“All the kids were in trailers, and you know, we’re bursting at the seams,” Hausmann said.

Now, the county contains 20 high schools. Hausmann said that level of growth in that time period is significant.

“I really feel honored to have served as long as I did, and to be at all levels of local government,” Hausmann said. “I’ve seen a lot in this community, you know, during a period of high growth.”

Behind the work This podcast is made possible by members of the Appen Press Club, a group of community members interested in supporting local media and creating an informed citizenry. Learn more at appenmedia.com/join.