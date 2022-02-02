Legislative proposal could boost local journalist hiring

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A federal provision within the Biden Administration’s Build Back Better program would provide employment tax credits for local newspapers to bolster hiring journalists covering local and regional beats.
The Build Back Better program cleared the U.S. House Nov. 19, along a strict 217 to 205 party line vote. The U.S. Senate has not yet considered the legislation.
Budget estimates from the non-partisan House Joint Committee on Taxation show the overall cost of the Biden initiative will be $1.2 billion over five years.
The bill cites specific requirements must be met before claiming the deduction.
Specifically, the provision creates a refundable payroll tax credit for local newspaper publishers for a portion of wages paid to local news journalists. Local publishers would be able to claim a credit against the Medicare Hospital Insurance tax on wages paid.
The publisher may produce content in either print or digital format but cannot employ more than 750 people during the calendar quarter in which the credit is claimed.
The wages cannot exceed $12,500 per quarter, and the credit is equal to 50% of wages paid for the first year. Over the following four years, the credit would be 30%. The credit expires after five years.
The plan prevents publishers from combining this and other payroll tax credits.
To qualify, journalists must spend at least 100 hours during a calendar quarter writing, gathering, photographing and reporting on local events and matters of local public interest.
“Good local journalism is a vital component to a community’s quality of life, in that it helps to ensure good governance, efficient use of tax resources and holds elected officials accountable to their constituents,” said Hans Appen, publisher of the Herald and Crier newspapers. “These tax credits would be an investment in our democratic form of government that would pay dividends to our kids and our grandchildren.”
A similar measure, the Local Journalism Sustainability Act introduced in the House in 2020, but gained little movement. The payroll tax provisions were added to the Biden plan.
The earlier legislation called for certain tax credits for local newspaper subscriptions and up to $5,000 per year for small businesses to cover 80% of advertising costs with local media for the first year and up to $2,500 per year for another four years.
While both pieces of legislation have similarities, the Biden program makes no mention of advertising or subscriptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.