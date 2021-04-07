ROSWELL, Ga. — Krispy Kreme is offering a taste of sweet encouragement for those getting the COVID-19 vaccines.
Anyone who shows their COVID-19 vaccination record card will receive a free original glazed doughnut. A purchase is not required to redeem the offer and guests are limited to one free doughnut per day.
The offer lasts through the remainder of the year, any time, any day, or even every day, said Tricia Moore, account supervisor at FleishmanHillard and representative for Krispy Kreme.
Qualified guests are individuals who have received at least one of the two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine. All U.S. Krispy Kreme locations, including the Roswell store, are participating in this offer, Moore said.
“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible, and Krispy Kreme wants to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” Moore said.
On March 24, the Roswell location gave out at least 300 doughnuts to vaccine recipients between noon and 5 p.m., which was most of their business since the announcement of the offer was made, according to one store employee.
The company, however, understands that getting a COVID-19 vaccine is a highly personal decision. They advise all employees and guests to consult with their healthcare provider regarding the decision to get one of the vaccines.
For those who choose not to get vaccinated, they can still receive a free original glazed doughnut and medium coffee on Mondays through May 24.
The promotions are part of Krispy Kreme’s “Be Sweet” initiative to inspire joy and kindness, CNN Business reported.
The retailer’s vaccine support is not limited to store customers. The doughnut shop is offering its employees an incentive to get vaccinated by providing four hours of paid time off to get vaccinated, according to CNN Business.
