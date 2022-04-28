Kemp signs series of education bills into law in Forsyth, draws detractors

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp signed a series of bills in Forsyth County April 28 that revamp some of the state’s educational policies.
Kemp held the signing in front of a crowd of more than 100 at the Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center in Cumming. The move comes less than a month before Kemp faces Republican challenger David Perdue in the May 24 gubernatorial primary.
Kemp has maintained a solid lead against the former U.S. senator throughout his campaign, even as Perdue gained the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Perdue visited Cumming in March, with Donald Trump Jr. joining him on the campaign trail.
Kemp and Perdue have both claimed to be the only candidate who can defeat Stacey Abrams, the sole Democrat running for governor.
The bills
Kemp signed seven bills Thursday, all aimed at education.
House Bill 1178 establishes a “Parents’ Bill of Rights” and guarantees parents access to instructional materials used in their children’s classes. The material in question includes curriculum defined by the state Board of Education and local school board.
House Bill 1084 aims to prevent the teaching of “divisive concepts” in the classroom. The bill specifically prohibits teachers from “espousing personal political beliefs” in the classroom. It defines divisive concepts such as teaching that “one race is inherently superior to another race” or that “The United States of America is fundamentally racist.”
The bill’s text notes it does not prohibit any curriculum that addresses the topics of slavery, racial oppression, racial segregation or racial discrimination. The bill also allows the Georgia High School Association to prohibit transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports, if it chooses.
Senate Bill 226 allows for removing “obscene materials” from school libraries. It mandates local school boards to adopt complaint resolution policies in which parents can report library material they believe to be harmful to minors. The bill focuses on material with sexual content that “is patently offensive to prevailing standards… with respect to what is suitable material for minors” as well as “lacking in serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value for minors.”
Other bills Kemp signed include:
• Senate Bill 588, which amends state law regarding the transparency of local school board meetings
• House Bill 517, which increases donation limits for private school scholarship funds
• House Bill 385, which allows retired teachers to return to their jobs without penalty
• Senate Bill 220, which mandates financial literacy courses be taught in public high schools.
Kemp thanked numerous members of the Georgia General Assembly as he signed the bills. He said the current Legislature is “one of the best, if not the best” he’s been involved in since he began his career in the state government.
Some of the bills Kemp signed have been subject to controversy as they made their way through the Legislature, with detractors accusing the state of trying to exert more control over local school board issues and stifle teachers’ ability to tinstruct children about important concepts. Kemp brushed off concerns of opposition before signing the bills.
“We weren’t elected by the people of this state to shy away from doing what some may call controversial,” Kemp said. “The bills we are signing into law today are about doing the right thing. As long as my family and I have the honor to serve you, we’re going to continue to put students and parents first in the great state of Georgia.”
Local pushback
Talk of opposition wasn’t purely rhetorical at Kemp’s bill signing, nor was it relegated to more left-leaning areas like Atlanta. A group of around 15 residents and political candidates associated with the Forsyth County Democrats held signs in protest outside the Arts and Learning Center during the ceremony. The group then moved to Dobbs Creek Park, where they held a short press conference after Kemp’s event.
“Brian Kemp’s statements that teachers want to indoctrinate and divide our students is a blatant and false political ploy that pits parents against teachers,” Forsyth County parent Angie Darnell said. “His plan to control what’s taught in our schools could limit our kids’ opportunity to learn a complete and accurate history of the country.”
Members of the group said the bills would “kill” the teaching of racial history, specifically in Forsyth County, which experienced major racial conflict in the early 1900s, essentially exiling Black residents for decades.
Anita Tucker, a Democratic appointee to the Forsyth County Board of Elections, said Republicans have been trying to sour public opinion of public schooling and push for school privatization.
Elaine Padgett and Janna Kregoski, both candidates for seats on the Forsyth County Board of Education, attended the protest. They said they weren’t acting as candidates; they were acting as concerned parents.
“You teach kids to think critically by talking about divisive concepts,” Kregoski said. “Teachers are so good about walking that fine line of presenting the facts and presenting both sides. The idea that teachers are indoctrinating our children is pretty honestly ridiculous, especially here in Forsyth County, where our teachers are reflective of the politics here.”
Kregoski continued, “If anything, I think our goal eventually is to have our educators reflect the diversity that’s here in Forsyth. We’ve got an amazing, diverse community. Rather than being scared of it, rather than legislating against it, we need to be embracing it.”