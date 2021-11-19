Kausche will not seek reelection to Georgia House

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Friday morning Nov. 19 Rep. Angelika Kausche (D-District 50) announced that she will not seek reelection after her term ends Jan. 9, 2023.

Kausche has served as the District 50 representative in the Georgia House of Representatives since 2019, representing Johns Creek and other portions of North Fulton County.

“It has been - and still is - an incredible privilege to serve the people of Johns Creek,” Kausche said. “I am honored by the trust you put into me and thankful for the opportunity to serve as your state representative.”

Kausche said she came to the decision not to run again after “careful consideration” and discussions with friends and family.

For the remainder of her term, Kausche said she plans to prioritize work on improving public education, increasing healthcare access and protecting Georgia’s environment.

“I am sure to leave the Capitol proud of what my fellow representatives and I accomplished and thankful for the time I was given to make a difference for Johns Creek and Georgia,” Kausche said.