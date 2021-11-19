You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kausche will not seek reelection to Georgia House

  • Updated
  • 0

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Friday morning Nov. 19 Rep. Angelika Kausche (D-District 50) announced that she will not seek reelection after her term ends Jan. 9, 2023.

Kausche has served as the District 50 representative in the Georgia House of Representatives since 2019, representing Johns Creek and other portions of North Fulton County.

Angelika Kausche

KAUSCHE

“It has been - and still is - an incredible privilege to serve the people of Johns Creek,” Kausche said. “I am honored by the trust you put into me and thankful for the opportunity to serve as your state representative.”

Kausche said she came to the decision not to run again after “careful consideration” and discussions with friends and family.

For the remainder of her term, Kausche said she plans to prioritize work on improving public education, increasing healthcare access and protecting Georgia’s environment.

“I am sure to leave the Capitol proud of what my fellow representatives and I accomplished and thankful for the time I was given to make a difference for Johns Creek and Georgia,” Kausche said.

Reach Sydney Dangremond at 770-847-7404. Follow her on Twitter @syddang_.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.