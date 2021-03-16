MILTON, Ga. — It’s been a rough six weeks for Milton teen Bruno Cua.
The 18-year-old was arrested Feb. 5 for allegedly participating in the “uncontrolled mob” that stormed the Capitol Building.
He was indicted on federal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riots and has been in federal custody since.
Court records revealed last week that Cua has been assaulted behind bars. He was also diagnosed with COVID-19.
But the teen had a turn of good fortune March 10 when a U.S. District Court Judge Randy Moss ordered Cua released from jail to the custody of his parents.
He wasn’t let out until March 16, the end of his CDC-recommended 10-day quarantine period after testing positive.
According to Moss’ release order, Cua must remain under his parent’s supervision at all times. The judge placed him under house arrest and GPS-monitoring. Cua is not allowed to use social media and he can’t possess any weapons.
Cua is the youngest of the nearly 300 alleged Capitol rioters arrested so far.
Federal authorities originally planned to hold him in custody until his trial, which is scheduled for May.
He was booked on five charges: assault on a federal officer, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, occupying a restricted building or grounds and entering or remaining on the floor of either House of Congress obstructing proceedings.
Since then, four more federal counts have been added: violent entry or disorderly conduct, engaging in physical violence, obstruct or impede passage, and parade, demonstrate, or picket on Capitol ground, Department of Justice records show.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges at his March 3 arraignment.
Cua took to social media sites like Parler and Instagram to relish in fantasies of violent revolt against government for weeks leading up to Jan. 6.
“On JAN 6th congress will open their blinds and see MILLIONS OF ANGRY #PATRIOTS. OPEN CARRY MISSON,” he wrote in a Dec. 19 post on Parler. “If they vote for sleepy joe and commie KAMALA, we BREAK DOWN THEIR DOORS AND TAKE OUR COUNTRY BACK BY FORCE”
Those fanciful promises soon became frightening realities. When Cua got to Washington, D.C., he is alleged to have climbed the scaffolding to breach the Capitol and carry a baton as he shoved his way into the Senate Chamber by pushing a plain-clothes officer three times.
For days after the incident, the teen continued posting online and hinted at more violence.
“If Trump doesn’t get (in) we will be back in DC for a blood bath,” he wrote in a direct message on Instagram Jan. 7.
Two days later, he declared yet another rallying cry: “I want a bloody war I’m ready to start shooting and I’m ready to die before I watch America crash and burn . . . I’ll be on the front lines . . . I want to lock the swamp rat tyrants in the capital and burn the place to the ground.”
Federal prosecutors from the U.S. States Attorney’s Office used Cua’s online postings as well as photos and video recordings of him on the Senate floor. One of the videos was a live recording Cua made confirming that he breached the Capitol and fought his way into the upper chamber.
Cua disavowed his social media comments during a Feb. 10 hearing in front of Magistrate Judge Alan J. Baverman. He begged to be released to his parents. But the judge called Cua “dangerous” and ordered him detained pending trial. Baverman also had words for Cua’s parents, characterizing them as “aiders and abettors.” Noting that they drove Cua to the nation’s capital for the protests, Baverman said they “didn’t take steps to stop their child from going off the rails.”
Cua’s attorneys filed an emergency motion for his release Feb. 26. The teen wrote an apology letter telling the courts his “posts were foolish, unnecessary, and untrue.” He claimed he’d “completely lost those aggressive feelings.”
Moss, in his release order, acknowledged that Cua only apologized after his arrest. The judge described Cua’s call to arms “chilling” and said that evidence suggests he was a willing participant. He said he granted the teen’s release “by the slimmest of margins,” partially swayed by the COVID diagnosis.
“He cannot plausibly maintain that he was merely swept up by the fervor of the crowd of adults who were present,” Moss wrote. “He came to Washington planning to participate in a violent attack that, in fact, occurred.”
