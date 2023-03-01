Johns Creek will not run its own municipal elections

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek City Council folded on plans to run its own municipal elections this year, throwing the ball back to Fulton County this time around.

At a crowded Feb. 28 work session, councilmembers agreed that city-run municipal elections in 2023 would be too costly of a task for city staff, carrying an estimated $1 million price tag.

Based on the latest estimates from a Fulton County Commission meeting Feb. 1, the city would pay $429,252 for fall 2023 municipal elections, or $7.09 per registered voter.

If the city were to have directly administered elections, city staff estimated that cost per registered voter would exceed $16. And, if the city were to have entered into an agreement with the other North Fulton cities, cost per registered voter would be more than $17, which includes a shared cost for wages of the proposed regional elections superintendent.

Some councilmembers added they didn’t want to forgo the level of service in haste.

“We don't want to disenfranchise one person,’” Councilman Larry DiBiase said. “Our level of service has to be the same as Fulton County or better, period.”

Early cost estimates

Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry provided “context” for the election discussion, noting that Fulton County had initially set the cost for Johns Creek at $11.48 per registered voter.

“I think that there have been folks [who] have tried to maybe turn this into something different than I think the way it started, which was simply kind of a real sticker shock situation,” Bradberry said.

While ideas for 2023 locally controlled municipal elections were put to rest, there was consensus among councilmembers that the city should continue efforts to study self-run elections, entailing more public engagement and an elections taskforce. The taskforce should be a 2023 event, Councilman Chris Coughlin said.

“We need to start looking at it over the next few council meetings from the public engagement and project planning perspective,” Coughlin said.

Councilwoman Stacy Skinner asked if the task force would be led by a consultant to advise the group on legal requirements. As Councilwoman Erin Elwood nodded her head “yes,” Johns Bradberry moved to conclude the agenda item.

With municipal elections on the backburner, Bradberry announced that sustainability and Green Communities will now be one of the city’s five strategic priorities at the following City Council meeting.

Public speaks out

The elections topic saw several public comments, around half from non-residents — the same individuals seen throughout Milton’s election committee meetings.

Lucia Frazier, a Roswell resident and former poll worker, advocated for paper ballots for Johns Creek, citing the number of voters each day during early voting. There were around 200 votes cast each day during early voting in Johns Creek, Frazier said. On election day, she said there were 7,000 votes.

“It’s really easy to hand-count all the ballots at the end,” Frazier said.

Matt Rowenczak, another Roswell resident who frequented the Milton Municipal Election Feasibility Committee meetings last year, brought forth a 2021 audit report from the Fulton County Office of the County Auditor. The report covered all of 2020 and lists nine findings regarding Fulton County elections inadequacies.

That same report was discussed at the Feb. 9 Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections meeting. Patrick Eskridge, deputy director of the Registration and Elections, said the department met with the county auditor, who provided a list of items for review to compare and contrast with the original audit. Eskridge said the department was collecting that data to be reviewed by the auditor Feb. 15.

Johns Creek residents also provided public comments at the City Council meeting later in the evening. Some said they were in favor of the elections task force. J. Campbell O’Keeffe said he appreciated the City Council for holding out on self-run 2023 municipal elections.

“I also appreciate that you've asked for input from your citizens willing to work with the city to do anything possible to make sure that we have an election that fits Johns Creek, not based on innuendo, based on comments from people who don't live here …” O’Keeffe said.