Johns Creek, Forsyth County recycling program starts Sept. 1

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek has entered a pilot program with its northern neighbor to expand services to three Forsyth County recycling centers.

The 90-day pilot program begins Sept. 1.

Johns Creek residents currently bring recyclable items to Keep North Fulton Beautiful’s Sandy Springs Recycling Center on Morgan Falls Road. Johns Creek officials said the program will provide a northern option for drop-offs.

The partnership will use Forsyth County’s Coal Mountain Center at 3560 Settingdown Road, the Old Atlanta Center at 3678 Old Atlanta Road and the Tolbert Street Center at 351 Tolbert Street. The Old Atlanta location is the closest of the three to Johns Creek.

Officials said the program is part of an ongoing effort to expand recycling services. The city launched a glass recycling drop-off container at Ocee Park in October 2022, which received positive feedback and was heavily used.

Both jurisdictions will review the pilot program’s results after three months to consider the possibility of a long-term partnership.

A list of acceptable items at the Forsyth County centers can be found online at forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Recycling-Solid-Waste/Recycling-Centers.