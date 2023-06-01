Group recruits faith-based leaders into affordable housing discussion

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A North Fulton think tank hopes to bring faith-based workforce housing to Metro Atlanta as congregations nationwide have started building affordable homes.

The North Fulton Improvement Network describes itself as a “think tank” made up of community leaders from local nonprofits, faith groups and government organizations focused on “exploring financial vulnerability in our community.”

North Fulton Improvement Network Chairman Jack Murphy has focused his sights on affordable housing in North Fulton County. The homes are “workforce housing,” dedicated to middle-income workers.

“One of the reasons for that is people in middle incomes can’t afford to live here anymore,” Murphy said.

The improvement network said North Fulton County has become an increasingly less affordable area to live in over the years, particularly for minimum-wage workers.

In Georgia the minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. Even with many employees making more than that, Murphy said the income does little to offset high housing costs in North Fulton County.

In Roswell, one of North Fulton County’s larger cities, the population has remained largely the same in recent years, increasing by about 0.1 percent to about 92,000 since 2020. The median gross rent is $1,447.

Murphy said “unbridled growth” is great for the North Fulton communities that have expanded significantly over the decades, but they run the risk of “becoming exclusive.”

Instead, he advocates for more affordable housing where people who work at local businesses can live. The larger question for Murphy and the improvement network, though, is how to get there.

The think tank originally looked at governments for development but quickly decided to pivot to private organizations.

“We’re doing what we call quiet advocacy, with large business owners or employers talking about building over parking lots,” Murphy said.

The group is also looking at faith-based housing funded by local congregations. At a May 23 North Fulton Improvement Network meeting, national nonprofit Enterprise Community Partners, which is dedicated to increasing housing supply, held a presentation on faith-based workforce housing development for members of the think tank.

“We help by deploying capital and communities to support the creation of affordable housing,” Enterprise Senior Program Director Timothy Block said.

The organization also advocates for certain policies and supports community development organizations.

Block said houses of worship are a key target to build affordable housing, because many are struggling to bring in parishioners, leaving them with extra property to use.

“Do they sell it, close it, shrink it? There’s a lot of opportunity to work with houses of worship,” Block said.

The nonprofit program director said across all of Fulton County, faith-based organizations own 3,214 parcels that equate to about 6,278 acres which can be used for community development.

While the houses of worship have land, they have little expertise in development. Block said Enterprise runs a development initiative to help faith leaders get more comfortable with the process.

Comparing the approach to “not in my backyard” and “yes in my backyard” philosophies, Murphy said the area needed to take a “YIGBY” approach: Yes in God’s backyard.

“It’s our 10th year of doing this, we’ve got to get moving,” Murphy said.

The Rev. Oliver Wagner, senior pastor at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church, said the issue comes down to a “continuum of care.”

His congregation is primarily involved with emergency needs, helping place people in temporary housing through organizations like Family Promise North Fulton. Wagner said for nonprofits the consensus is clear: there simply is not affordable housing.

“We help people through these difficult transitions, but then where do they go?” Wagner said.

The pastor said many of the people they help with financial literacy, temporary housing and education are doing everything the congregation asks, but they still cannot find housing. His church can only provide temporary shelter, though.

Wagner said his church is too small to develop affordable workforce housing, and that even if they did, it would be a “smaller part of a much bigger effort” that requires support across every sector.

“That’s a bigger all-in question across the community,” Wagner said.

The solution, he said, should be a coalition between congregations, private businesses and local governments. That way, as congregations and nonprofits help people through emergency needs, other groups can take on longer-term challenges.

“We do our part, but the part we need we can’t do alone,” Wagner said.

The pastor said he hopes the “political needle will move” as the conversation around affordable housing continues. Eventually, he aims for a wide partnership with citizens and civic support.

“One of my older church members realized that all these wonderful people who serve her dinner in her community can’t afford to live there,” Wagner said.

Wagner knows there are people who can buy an expensive meal and pay pricey rents, but he wants North Fulton County to be an option for everyone.

“Communities need diversity of housing,” Wagner said.