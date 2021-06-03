Group in deadlock with Alpharetta, seeks firm figure to stage Old Soldiers Day Parade

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The veterans group behind reviving the Alpharetta Old Soldiers Day Parade this August says it remains at an impasse with the city over costs.

After several meetings with city leaders, representatives from the Northern Arc Old Soldiers Day Foundation say they have met several times with Alpharetta city officials to settle on costs for services, like police, traffic control, sanitation and a host of other items necessary to hold a parade.

Charles Turner, president of the nonprofit, said the city initially calculated costs at $31,000, more than twice the amount the city reported it contributed for the services in 2017.

Because of pending litigation with representatives from the Roswell Mills Camp Sons of Confederate Veterans, the City of Alpharetta no longer helps sponsor the Old Soldiers Day event.

Turner said that after follow-up emails and phone calls, the city has lowered its bill to just over $17,000.

The largest expense, by far, is the 54 police officers and equipment necessary to stage a parade. The city is asking nearly $14,000 for the five-hour commitment.

Turner said he objects to a provision in the proposal that, in the event more officers are required, the foundation will be on the hook for added charges.

“The city is asking the Northern Arc Old Soldiers Day Foundation to sign a blank check which would be filled in by the city at the end of the parade,” Turner said.

The foundation has canvassed participants involved in the 2019 parade, and all expressed interest in participating this year, Turner said. At the same time, he added, parade supporters need to let the city know it must set a firm cost figure.

The nonprofit foundation is seeking contributions to help cover the costs for staging the parade.

Donations can be mailed to Northern Arc OSD Foundation, P.O. Box 164, Alpharetta, GA 30009. Any monies received are tax deductible and may be used to support other veteran-related activities in the area.