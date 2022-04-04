Governor signs mental health, substance abuse bill

ATLANTA — A bipartisan supported mental health and substance abuse bill became official with the signature of Gov. Brian Kemp at a State Capitol ceremony April 4.

HB 1013, known as “The Mental Health Parity Act,” cleared the Legislature on March 30, passing 54-0 in the Senate and 166-0 in the House. The bill was sponsored by Speaker of the House David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge), who had marked it as a top priority.

Ralston called the bipartisan efforts the model of effective lawmaking and acknowledged the work of Rep. Todd Jones (R-South Forsyth) and Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver (D-Decatur). “This will lift Georgia from the basin of mental health care,” Ralston said.

The 76-page bill brings sweeping changes to the treatment of mental health and substance abuse, including a state loan cancellation program and revised complaint filing and tracking procedures for private and state managed insurance plans. Also included is a provision permitting law enforcement to seek involuntary commitment under certain criteria.

The law goes into effect on July 1.

The bill faced vocal right-wing opposition in a Senate Health and Human Services Committee hearing. Opponents said it would lead to guns being removed from people diagnosed with mental illness.

The version signed by Gov. Kemp removed an earlier provision that required insurance companies to provide mental health benefits if they did not offer them.

“This bill is many things (and) a result of years of study and work,” State Sen. Michelle Au (D-Johns Creek) said. “It’s a framework for continued work that needs to be done. But above all, it is a moral document.”

The bill creates a litany of studies and reports that will be delivered to the governor, lieutenant governor, speaker of the house or the entirety of the Legislature in the coming years.

Loan cancellation by the Georgia Student Finance Authority (GSFA) is a key component to address the state’s fledgling mental health care staffing storages. Data from Mental Health America indicates the Peach State ranks 48th in access to mental health care.

For students in paramedical or other fields related to aging or primary care, up to $10,000 per year may be cancelled. A person on track to become a doctor of medicine would be ineligible unless specializing in psychiatry or primary care. A person enrolled in a program to become a licensed practical nurse or registered nurse is also eligible for loan cancellation.

Georgia National Guard members are eligible for loan cancellation, but must exhaust all federal funds, including those from the Departments of Defense or Veterans Affairs. A National Guard member would no longer qualify once active duty ends, fails to maintain sufficient academic standing or graduates.

There is no requirement to study in a medical-related field.

A student enrolled in a program related to mental health or substance abuse — including psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers or behavioral health — are eligible for loan cancellation.

GSFA has the ability to identify areas with personnel shortage for future loan cancellation.

Another provision in the bill changes how law enforcement may respond to a person experiencing a mental health or substance abuse emergency.

If someone commits an offense and the officer has probable cause that the person is mentally ill requiring involuntary treatment, they can be taken for emergency examination by a physician. The officer does not need to file charges prior to the person going to a physician or emergency receiving facility.

The officer is required to consult with a physician either in-person or by telephone and write a report that will become part of the clinical record. The physician in turn must authorize the person to be transported for examination.

Police can transport the person to a facility.

If county transport is required, vehicles normally used to transport criminals must be avoided.

In some circumstances the person may be transported by family members to a facility. In nonemergency situations, a female may not be transported without another female who is not needing care. A female may be transported by a husband, father, adult brother or adult son.

If transportation is not provided by a law enforcement agency, the cost cannot be billed to the respective government. It may be billed to the person needing care directly, but the cost is not an obligation of the health care facility.

In remarks at the ceremony Gov. Brian Kemp said this bill ensures Georgians do not fight alone and applauded the full bipartisan support from the General Assembly.

“Today has been a long time coming, this outcome is exactly what we hoped for,” Gov. Brian Kemp said. “Everyone in the General Assembly made history today.”