Gov. Kemp, Chris Christie rally in downtown Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The afternoon heat didn’t stop a strong crowd from forming outside Chiringa in downtown Alpharetta May 17 for a rally with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

A crowd of around 200 stood in the sun and cheered for the governor as he spoke on his record of fighting Democratic initiatives, reopening the state amid the pandemic and keeping law enforcement highly funded. Kemp was joined by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who praised Kemp’s legislative history.

The rally, which ran just over 20 minutes, was part of a final push by Kemp to fire up his supporters ahead of the May 24 primary. Kemp has held a firm polling lead against former Sen. David Perdue, his strongest Republican opponent, since the former senator first launched his campaign.

Despite his solid polling, Kemp still runs the risk of having to fund a runoff campaign if he doesn’t beat Perdue outright next Tuesday by achieving more than 50 percent of the Republican vote. Christie stressed the importance of ending the primary race without a runoff before Kemp came up to speak. He said strong support for Kemp on May 24 would give Republicans the best chance to win the November general election against Democrat candidate Stacey Abrams.

Christie said the sooner Kemp won the primary, the sooner he could “aim his sights” at national Democratic leadership like President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Brian Kemp is the only thing standing in between Georgia and having Stacey Abrams as your governor,” Christie said. “We don’t want that, do we? He’s tough, he’s smart, he’s strong, he’s loyal.”

Alpharetta Mayor Pro Tem Dan Merkel also spoke on Kemp’s behalf as the rally began. Kemp said Merkel has been a long-time friend. Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis and Forsyth County Commissioner Todd Levent were also at the event supporting the governor.

The governor thanked Lauren LeNoir, Chiringa’s general manager, for accommodating the rally. He used Chiringa as an example of a small business he helped survive by easing pandemic restrictions in the state. He said that while national media organizations and political opponents criticized his actions, small business owners thanked him for the move.

“When I reopened the economy, I just simply gave Lauren the opportunity to live to fight another day,” Kemp said. “I’ve had so many small business people who’ve said, ‘You saved our business.’ I’ll tell them, ‘No I did not. You saved your business. I just didn’t prevent you from doing that.’”

Kemp reiterated that a vote for him was the best way to protect “the soul of the state” and prevent Stacey Abrams from becoming governor. As the rally ended, Kemp asked the crowd for donations for fuel to keep his campaign bus rolling across the state.

The big picture

The Georgia governor’s race has become one of many elections across the country that have carved a rift in the Republican Party. The schism has divided officials who have backed former President Donald Trump’s false claims of widespread election fraud in 2020 like Perdue, and those who have dismissed the fraud claims like Kemp.

After Perdue failed to avoid a runoff to retain his Senate seat in the 2020 election, he issued a statement urging Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to resign. Days after announcing his candidacy for governor, Perdue filed a lawsuit seeking to examine 2020 absentee ballots out of Fulton County to prove there had been fraud. A state judge dismissed the suit last week.

Perdue’s backing of Trump earned him the former president’s endorsement in the race. Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., have both joined Perdue for campaign stops in Georgia in recent months. Despite the Trump family’s backing, Perdue has consistently trailed Kemp in polls throughout his campaign.

Mike Pence, Trump’s former Vice President, broke with Trump late last week when he announced he would campaign with Kemp on May 23, the eve of the primary. Pence has previously criticized Trump for his comments regarding the 2020 election.

Though polling has consistently shown them as the clear frontrunners, Kemp and Perdue are not the only Republicans running for governor. Three other Republicans, including Kandiss Taylor, Tom Williams and Catherine Davis, have also qualified for the seat. Of the three, Taylor has polled the highest.

Though Perdue seems unlikely to win the nomination outright, if Kemp fails to receive half the vote on May 24, Perdue will have the opportunity to win over supporters from Taylor in the runoff. Taylor has also backed Trump’s election fraud claims.