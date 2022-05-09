‘Giving the Gift of Life Act’ becomes law

ROSWELL, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp has signed into law a bill known as the “Giving the Gift of Life Act,” or House Bill 275, inspired by State Sen. John Albers who donated a kidney to his son last summer.

The bill was signed May 2 and accomplishes two main goals.

It prevents life insurance companies from canceling or denying coverage to someone who donates all or part of their kidney, liver, pancreas, intestine, lung or bone marrow, and it increases a tax credit from $10,000 up to $25,000 to cover a donor’s lost wages and other impacts.

After signing the legislation, Albers thanked Kemp for giving more Georgians “access to life-saving organ donations.”

“Many families in Georgia have experienced the difficult decision to either donate potentially life-saving organs or risk losing their insurance coverage,” Albers said. “After serving as a living donor to my son last year, I saw this struggle first-hand and was committed to finding a solution to ensure no potential donor would be unfairly penalized for their life-saving act.”

In 2020, John’s son, Will Albers, was 24 years old and could not drive more than 10 to 15 minutes without having to pull over and take a nap.

John said his son had lost a lot of weight, experienced a lot of cramps and pains and could not keep food down. Then, one night, Will drove a short distance to his parents’ house, where his mom, Kari Albers, insisted he go to the emergency room after she noticed he had started vomiting blood.

Will was admitted to the intensive care unit that same night.

John said they immediately started the process of getting Will on the national organ transplant list, but despite being well-educated and well-connected, they found it quite difficult. It wasn’t until three weeks later, after John found out he was a match, that he and Will underwent surgery at Emory University.

Since then, John said he has made it his mission to try to help others in similar situations.

To read the full text of HB 275, visit legis.ga.gov/legislation/59284.