Gilvin says tax negotiations with Fulton County not going well

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin reported this week that negotiations with Fulton County over the countywide local option sales tax are not going well.

Speaking at the Aug. 15 City Council meeting, Gilvin said leaders representing Fulton County’s 15 cities have met with negotiators twice since the county proposed increasing the share of sales tax distributions it receives by more than 600 percent over what it has been getting over the past 10 years.

The county has said it wants to return to a pre-2000 LOST distribution rate split of 35 percent to the county and 65 percent divided among the cities.

At their Aug. 12 meeting, Fulton County officials shared three new proposals. The lowest option would increase the county’s share from 4.9 percent to 21 percent, which Gilvin said is still not acceptable.

“We thought that a 5 to 15 percent window was at least something we could sit down and discuss,” Gilvin said. “Unfortunately, last Friday there wasn’t a lot of progress, and once again the representatives from the cities walked in with expectations … and unfortunately Fulton County presented something completely different.”

Gilvin said 21 percent of the $252 million-a-year LOST collections, equals more than $830 million over the agreement’s 10-year life. Striking such a deal, Gilvin said, would have huge impacts on the cities of Fulton County.

“The money’s gotta come from somewhere,” he said. “Every dollar they take from the cities over their $4.92 (million) now, is either going to result in lack of services or tax increases to supplement that.”

For some cities like Johns Creek, Sandy Springs and Milton, any major decrease in LOST revenues could cause wide-reaching and complicated problems, Gilvin said, because those cities would likely need to amend their charters to raise their millage rate enough to compensate for losses.

But even more shocking than the pace of negotiations, city leaders said they were surprised by the relaxed attitude some county negotiators took to letting the sales tax expire when the deadline for a distribution agreement ends on Dec. 31.

Gilvin claimed that Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts stated the county is prepared to adjust to a post-LOST environment, which he found disappointing.

“I’ve known chairman Pitts for a long time, I’ve had tremendous respect for him,” Gilvin said. “Maybe he’s bluffing, maybe he’s not, but the fact is that if he doesn’t sign that agreement in some way shape or form by the end of the year, it goes away.”

Pitts did not immediately respond to Appen Media’s request for comment on Tuesday.

City and county officials will return to the negotiating table again on Aug. 26.

Jail generator replacement

Also at Monday night’s Alpharetta City Council meeting, members approved a contract to replace the generator at the Alpharetta Detention Facility.

According to Alpharetta Director of Public Works Pete Sewczwicz, this is the last diesel generator to be switched over to natural gas for the city’s public safety buildings, and will be more efficient, cost effective and reliable.

The replacement will cost $97,078, and Sewczwicz said they should receive it within 8-10 weeks of purchase.

New alert system approved

Council members also approved installation of a new alert system for the city’s six fire stations. A move that will reportedly have huge impacts on local first responders.

The new system will use state-of-the art technology to alert local first responders of emergencies in a more effective ways, Public Safety Director John Robison said.

“This technology has been shown to reduce response time, human error and firefighter PTSD,” Robison said. “As you can imagine, the old systems are very loud, and they can be very stressful on the body when you’re being awakened by that all night long.”

Robison said the new alert system by Purvis Systems was implemented in Milton in 2020 and is already showing success.

Replacement of the alert system is estimated to cost $272,000.