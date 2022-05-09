Candidate Q&A: Georgia State Senate, District 48

In the May 24 primary, voters will choose between Kevin Grindlay and Shawn Still as the Republican nominee for Georgia State Senate, District 48. That candidate face Incumbent Democrat Zahra Karinshak in the November 8 general election.
Note: Kevin Grindlay did not submit responses to Appen Media’s questionnaire.
Profile: Tell readers a little about yourself.
Still: Shawn is a 20-year resident of Johns Creek, successful entrepreneur, and father of three girls, who currently serves Finance Chair of the Georgia Republican Party. He employees over 100 Georgians through the largest pool plastering company in the Southeast.
Question 1: What do you see as your district’s greatest challenge near-term, and have you any ideas on how to address it?
Still: The issues in my district vary by county, in Fulton County, the two largest issues that I plan to address as your next State Senator is improving infrastructure to accommodate the influx of traffic and addressing the stormwater runoff issues across the county. I believe that my prior experience in the pool construction industry and with the Atlanta Regional Commission makes me uniquely qualified to address the stormwater runoff issue. I will work with local jurisdictions on improving existing watersheds, and I will work tirelessly with the state and Army Corp of Engineers for any available funding to improve infrastructure.
Question 2: Which policy or project facing the House do you feel most passionate about, and how will you work to pass/complete it?
Still: Senate Bill 202, which was passed during the 2022 legislative session, was a good start on addressing election integrity. However, it fell short by not eliminating election drop boxes. In the State Senate, I plan to revisit the issue of election integrity to eliminate election drop boxes alltogether.
Question 3: With rising costs of living making many voters’ everyday lives more expensive, what will you do to promote economic stability in your district?
Still: Our district pays two thirds of the taxes for the county. We need to eliminate the state income tax. I plan to cut funding for services that we are paying for that we are not receiving. In 2021 our state over collected 1.2 billion in state taxes, and they are now redistributing that amount to Georgia families. Tat money should have gone directly back to the taxpayers that were overcharged and received no benefit for the taxes that they paid.