Georgia Power plans 12% rate increase over next 3 years

ATLANTA — As Georgia consumers reel from rising grocery and gas prices, another aspect of everyday life may soon become more expensive: electricity.

Georgia Power announced in late June that it plans to increase its prices on electricity by about 12% over the next three years, with the biggest jump in costs planned for 2023. The company filed a request for the increase June 24 with the Georgia Public Service Commission, which must give its approval before the price jump can go into effect.

Georgia Power’s request, which consists of hundreds of documents and spreadsheets, contains a written testimony from Larry Legg, the company’s director of pricing and rates. The testimony states that if the rate hike is approved as written, a typical residential customer would pay an extra $14.32 per month — or about $172 for the year — in 2023.

Average monthly residential rates would then rise another $1.35 in 2024 and about 62 cents in 2025. The total three-year increase would add up to $16.29 per month, or $195.48 per year. The company defines a “typical” residential customer as one using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month.

Georgia Power says it will use the money it gains from the rate increase to invest in “strengthening and further securing the electric grid” and expanding its use of clean and renewable energy.

“As our state continues to grow and the energy landscape rapidly evolves, we recognize and respect our customers’ focus on the reliability and resiliency of Georgia’s electric system, the expansion of our clean energy resources and Georgia Power’s continued ability to safely and reliably meet their energy needs,” Georgia Power CEO Chris Womack said in a statement. “This request reinforces our commitment to meeting those needs while continuing to provide clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy for generations of Georgians.”

The company also said it plans to improve customer service and energy resource management systems, as well as increase its investments in electric vehicle charging infrastructure. In total, the company says it plans to invest nearly $700 million in these initiatives.

The Public Service Commission will begin hearings on the proposed rate increase in September and is scheduled to make a final decision on Dec. 20. The commission live streams its hearings on its YouTube channel.

Fulton and DeKalb counties are represented in the Public Service Commission by Commissioner Fitz Johnson, while Forsyth County is represented by Commissioner Lauren McDonald. Contact info for your Public Service Commissioner can be found on the commission’s website, psc.ga.gov/.