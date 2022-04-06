Georgia Legislature adjournment sets stage for campaign season

ATLANTA — A flurry of legislation cleared the Georgia General Assembly on the 40th day of the legislative session, a marathon that ran into the early morning hours of April 5.

Around 12:15 a.m., a day of farewell speeches, voting and hurry-up-and-wait moments, finally ended. With the adjournment, legislators transition from lawmaking to campaigns as primaries scheduled for May 24 approach.

Day 40 opened with laughs, backslapping, and a joyous singing of “This little light of mine” by Rep. Dexter Sharper (D-Valdosta). “I’m going to let it shine all sine die,” Sharper belted in song.

Bipartisan favor continued through the first half of the day as Rep. Calvin Smyre (D-Columbus) gave a farewell address ending a 48-year career. That continued as Gov. Brian Kemp signed “The Mental Health Parity Act” about 1:30 p.m. bringing changes to mental health and substance abuse treatment.

Despite late evening political theatrics, at least three bills passed with support from both parties:

HB 911 represents the state’s $57.9 billion budget, with $30.2 billion coming from state funding and the rest from the federal government. This includes a $5,000 cost-of-living raises for full-time, benefit eligible state employees. Teachers will receive a $2,000 increase starting Sept. 1.

HB 1437 gradually lowers the state’s income tax rate to 5.49% in 2025 to 4.99% in 2029. Standard exemptions would increase to $12,000 for single filers and $24,000 for married couples who file jointly.

SB 338 extends postpartum Medicaid coverage from six months to one year after childbirth.

As midnight loomed, most bipartisan favor had faded as Republicans spurred on dormant bills. Around 8 p.m. Gov. Kemp spoke separately to both chambers and urged action.

In the speeches, Kemp referenced a tax refund bill, movement on a bill addressing how race is taught in schools and a measure to restrict trans child participation in sports. Each had seen little movement as the clock approached midnight.

A main thrust of the Republican platform cleared earlier in the session, providing an initial salvo for campaign season. These bills await the governor’s signature.

One measure, dubbed the Freedom to Farm bill, limits conditions a nuisance suit can be brought against farms, livestock handlers or the timber industry.

The permitting requirement to carry a concealed firearm was eliminated with SB 319, waiving additional background checks from the GBI and FBI, fingerprinting and the fee collected by county probate courts. Georgia is set to become the 25th state to eliminate these requirements.

Sponsored Sell or renovate? Find out what to do with your home. Take the "Sell or Renovate" quiz and you'll be entered to win a Big Green Egg! Take the Quiz

The governor had already signed SB 514 on March 29 allowing parents to opt their children out of school mask mandates.

Two bills related to education were also bound for Kemp’s desk before the last legislative day started:

SB 226 requires local boards of education to create a complaint policy for parents who claim that education materials are harmful to minors. Under the proposed law, principals are required to respond to parents within seven days. Opponents call it a book ban bill.

HB 1178, called the Parents’ Bill of Rights, would give parents the right to see materials used in classroom instruction. State law already grants public review.

Both chambers chugged along after the speeches, passing bills with eyes towards the May primaries:

SB 259 removes places of worship from the unauthorized list where firearms or rifles can be carried. The bill also prevents local governments from prohibiting the discharge of firearms on land that is 10 acres or more.

HB 1, called “The FORUM Act,” prevents universities and technical schools from creating free speech zones.

SB 345 prevents the state or local governments from asking for proof of COVID-19 vaccination before receiving any services or accessing a building. The requirement does not apply if adherence would violate Centers for Medicare and Medicaid or any federal requirements.

SB 441 authorizes the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate any election fraud claims. That authority currently rests with the Elections Division under Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. If a GBI investigation happens, the GBI director, assistant director and deputy director for investigations are authorized to issue subpoenas, with approval from the Georgia Attorney General. A subpoena could require local elections board to produce papers or documents.

A prior elections bill, HB 1464, cleared the House, but was gutted in a Senate committee hearing. An earlier version of this bill had a provision about ballot chain of custody.

Fifteen minutes before midnight political theater was on full display as the “divisive concepts” legislation was brought before the House for a floor vote.

The bill, HB 1084, limits how “divisive concepts” such as race are taught in K-12 curriculum. It was amended at the last moment to include language allowing the Georgia High School Association to ban transgender participation in sports.

The House quickly approved 98-77 along a party line vote. A motion to reconsider failed 70-99.

The Senate took up the bill just after midnight without debate and before the bill was printed. Despite objection from Democrats about the procedure, the Republican controlled Senate passed it 32-21.

Before final dismissal, both chambers passed HB 824 giving lawmakers about a 40% pension increase.