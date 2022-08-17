Georgia joins nationwide fight against robocalls

ATLANTA — Georgia has joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunication companies that bring in a majority of foreign robocalls to the U.S.
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said the bipartisan Task Force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls.
In 2021, an estimated $29.8 billion was stolen through scam calls. The Office of the Attorney General states most of these calls originated overseas. The 50-state Task Force plans to focus on shutting down the providers that profit from this illegal scam traffic and refuse to take steps to otherwise mitigate scam calls.
“Though progress has been made in our fight against illegal robocalls, unscrupulous telecommunications providers continue to enable the con artists who perpetuate these phone scams,” Carr said. “The Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force will allow us to leverage the resources of all 50 states as we work to identify these fraudsters and better protect our fellow consumers.”
So far, the Task Force has issued civil investigative demands to 20 gateway providers and other entities that are allegedly responsible for a majority of foreign robocall traffic.
Gateway providers that bring foreign traffic into the U.S. telephone network are responsible for ensuring the traffic is legal, but the Office of the Attorney General states these providers are not taking sufficient action to stop robocall traffic. In many cases, they appear to intentionally be turning a blind eye in return for steady revenue.
According to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center, more than 33 million scam robocalls are made to Americans every day. In 2018, Georgia ranked 11th among U.S. states for the number of consumer complaints about robocalls, with the largest number — 18,225 — coming from Fulton County.
In fact, Fulton County ranked in the top 50 counties in the nation, according to Federal Trade Commission data. The Task Force will focus on the bad actors throughout the telecommunications industry to reduce the number of robocalls that Georgia residents receive and help the companies that are following the rules.
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division offers the following tips to avoid scams and unwanted calls:
• Be wary of callers who specifically ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency. For example, the Internal Revenue Service does not accept iTunes gift cards.
• Look out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies. Typically, the Social Security Administration does not make phone calls to individuals.
• If you suspect fraudulent activity, immediately hang up and do not provide any personal information.
For additional information about how to protect yourself from scams, visit consumer.ga.gov.
If you believe you may have fallen victim to a scam, contact the Consumer Protection Division at 404-851-8600 or file a complaint online at consumer.georgia.gov/resolve-your-dispute/how-do-i-file-complaint.