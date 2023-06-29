Garden State offers fertile ground for Alpharetta police recruitment

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Police Department is seeking to bolster its ranks in a second out-of-state recruitment effort July 12-14 in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey.

The effort is led by Police Capt. Jakai Braithwaite, who said the initiative follows a successful first run last year, which yielded the department nine new officers. All but one of the nine is still with the department.

Rather than the traditional hiring scenario of candidates traveling to job locations, Braithwaite said the department opts to bring the necessary equipment and resources to the applicants.

“When I think about myself when I was right out of undergrad, 23-24 years old, didn't have any money, by the time I was done with this process, I might have flown out here three to five times,” Braithwaite said. “So how do we take that expense off the table?”

Braithwaite, a New Jersey native, said he oversaw the department’s recruitment efforts last year. Through connections in his home state, Braithwaite identified a demand for police careers in the area and a logistical opportunity.

In the police hiring event, applicants participate in the State of Georgia standard physical agility test and virtual panel interviews. Those interested in working for the 911 Center complete a pre-qualification phone call and dispatch preparatory exam, as well as data processing and decision-making tests.

“The testing, which is designed to present challenges unique to each job function, are great opportunities for candidates to showcase their abilities and determination,” Braithwaite said.

Other required tests, such as the psychological screening, are conducted virtually, and candidates can be evaluated at home.

One Alpharetta officer built a mobile training unit that can be transported to New Jersey for applicants to complete the physical tests. Through Braithwaite’s connections, the city will also use the Hasbrouck Heights High School gym at no cost.

Braithwaite said Hasbrouck Heights, which sits some 15 miles from New York City, is an ideal location for drawing candidates from across the New York metropolitan area.

He said there are interested candidates in North Fulton County and Metro Atlanta, but many of those who try out for the roles may not meet the requirements of the hiring process or face barriers such as residency requirements.

Those who do qualify then must choose among competitive local agencies.

“Then you get somebody like Roswell that says, ‘Oh, boom, let’s throw this money. Now we're the highest paid in the state,’ and then Sandy Springs says, ‘Oh, let us come and do this,’” Braithwaite said. “Now Milton wants to try to get in this, and Cobb County, and all the agencies do it.”

As of publication, Alpharetta offers new police officers starting pay of $57,581 with a $5,000 signing bonus. In Milton, new officers make a base salary of $53,893, with bonuses up to $4,000 based on certification.

Sandy Springs is offering $56,672 for recruits and a $10,000 bonus for out-of-state hires.

“Our agency takes pride in its recruitment efforts and is committed to finding individuals who are passionate about serving on our team,” Braithwaite said.