Fulton County's homeless count takes different form in 2022

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County’s Point in Time count of the homeless took a different shape this year.

Typically, trained volunteers spend a single day canvassing streets and other areas off the beaten path to conduct a count of those without permanent housing.

The count serves as a micro-census of the unhoused population in the county, and the results are shared with community organizations that work with them.

In 2021, the count was cancelled due to concerns with spreading COVID-19. This year, the count was split into a seven-day canvassing effort from Feb. 18-25.

Outreach took place in the morning, mid-day, late-day and night and was performed by county commissioners and their staff, the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s team, Fulton County employees, local municipalities, nonprofits and a team from the Veterans Administration.

Official results of the count are not yet released, but The Drake House Executive Director Nesha Mason said she is encouraged by the approach of performing the count. She said canvassing over multiple days would likely provide more accurate data.

“I don’t know if that one-night snapshot is as accurate as having those people who are a little bit more familiar with the homeless population canvas those areas over seven days,” Mason said.

At the same time, United Way of Greater Atlanta took a deeper dive into the issue of homelessness in North Fulton, something beyond counting.

In March, United Way completed a 10-month assessment of homelessness specific to North Fulton.

The project was led by North Fulton Advisory Board member and Alpharetta Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard.

“We decided that homelessness was a big enough issue in North Fulton and one that, especially in light of COVID and the economic impacts of COVID, was changing,” Drinkard said. “We really did not have a good enough understanding of the homeless situation, housing instability, the homeless population and their needs.”

United Way worked with the Fulton County Continuum of Care and local organizations to form a steering committee for the assessment. Members included The Drake House, which specializes in helping mothers who are experiencing homelessness in North Metro Atlanta.

“I think this assessment will inform ways that we can collaborate across data collection to really tell a truer picture of what homelessness looks like in north Fulton and how we are serving those families in need,” The Drake House’s Mason said.

This year, The Drake House has seen a 30% increase in calls for intake for single mothers and children in the area.

“We are seeing more mothers who are working full time and living in their cars because they can no longer afford their homes,” Mason said. “With rent increases of 20 to 30%, single-income families contribute to our economy and workforce, but can't afford to live here even when making $50,000 a year.”

In North Fulton, Drinkard said, homeless populations are more likely to be families, and many are sheltered, meaning they may be staying in a hotel or a car. These individuals also tend to be employed.

“So, it’s just different and we needed to get a better handle on what that population looks like,” Drinkard said. “Also, in terms of the services that are being provided and the services that are needed. Where are there service gaps? Where is the capacity of agencies to provide services?”

One of the assessment’s findings was a continued decline in Fulton County students experiencing homelessness, from 685 in the 2017-2018 school year to 413 in the 2020-2021 school year.

The assessment’s findings, however, carry a caveat.

Fulton County Schools stakeholders emphasized that the transition to virtual school may have skewed the schools’ reporting.

The assessment also points out a need for increasing the number of emergency, transitional and permanent supportive housing beds as many providers of these types of shelter are at capacity, while need has increased.

In a survey of housing and service providers, the assessment results show the top three service needs are for housing navigation, mental health services and case management.

Additionally, rental payment assistance, the assessment concluded, “consistently ranks as the most-requested form of assistance according to United Way’s 2-1-1 data for North Fulton County contacts.”

“We’ve been serving the families that we serve for now 16 years, and I know that the face of homelessness and the circumstances of homelessness has changed in North Fulton through that time and [the assessment] really gave us a good snapshot of what it looks like now,” Mason said. “And what we’re seeing is that it is a heavier lift for families to get back on their feet and that is largely due to the unaffordability of living in north Fulton.”

The assessment echoes this. Housing costs have risen dramatically in North Fulton in recent years, while wages have not.

Since the study concluded last month, United Way is now looking to work with all agencies and potential partners including municipalities on how to improve the strategy for addressing homelessness in North Fulton so they may have a greater impact, Drinkard said.

United Way is planning for a phased release of the assessment results in the coming weeks beginning with nonprofits and local government leaders and then making the report available to the public.

This approach, Drinkard said, will allow the individuals who will likely be contacted as subject-matter experts to be informed on the data in the report before fielding questions on it.