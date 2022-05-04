Fulton County will spend $517,000 to refurbish, reopen Alpharetta jail

ATLANTA — Police in North Fulton County may no longer be quite as quick to release offenders with citations after action May 4 by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners.

The board approved $517,000 in funding to reopen the Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta, which closed in early 2020.

The vote was 6-1, with Chairman Rob Pitts casting the lone dissent. Pitts did not comment on the matter prior to commissioners calling the question.

In addition to funding to pay for refurbishments to the facility, the approval calls for the county to develop an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Alpharetta regarding jail operations. Alpharetta sent a draft agreement to the county in March, though it has not been approved.

Alpharetta, along with other North Fulton cities, have advocated for reopening the jail. Since its closure, North Fulton County law enforcement agencies have had to transport those arrested more than 25 miles south to Atlanta.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told commissioners that police in North Fulton County cities have released more than 5,000 suspects who would normally have been jailed over the last year and a-half. Labat said reopening the Alpharetta jail would be the first phase of a robust public safety plan for the county.

The current reopening plan would have cities pay a daily rate for holding detainees in the jail. Labat said cities could also impose public safety fines.

One example, he said, is the City of Guyton, which imposes a $9 fee on traffic citations which is split between the jail, police and the fire department.

Labat said North Fulton County cities have agreed “in theory” to pay a processing fee of $50-$60 a day so the county can recoup operating costs. He said his office has already begun selecting staff for the Alpharetta jail, including some who previously worked there. The sheriff’s office is prepared to offer incentives for staff to move their workplace to Alpharetta, he said.

During public comment on the measure, Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin told commissioners he supports reopening the jail and thanked them for taking up the issue. He said he was grateful to county staff the city has worked with to plan the reopening.

“Fulton is an extraordinary county,” Gilvin said. “It stretches almost 90 miles, covering a lot of different geographic and demographic areas. There are different needs within the community, but we are one community.”

County Commissioner Liz Hausmann, whose district includes part of North Fulton, said the goal is to have the jail reopen during the summer, tentatively by the end of June.