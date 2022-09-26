Fulton County takes LOST negotiations out of public eye

ATLANTA — It appears that if Fulton County and its 15 municipalities are to reach a deal over how to divvy up billions of dollars in future sales tax revenue, the bargain will be struck behind closed doors.

At a scheduled negotiation session Friday in Atlanta – which had been billed as a public discussion – representatives from Fulton County sequestered themselves from the public and about a dozen mayors, and left word they would not bargain in an open meeting.

Mediator Barry Fleming told the city negotiating team that the county representatives came close to leaving on Friday before discussions could even begin. He said the county team’s position was that if negotiations were to take place, they would need to happen privately.

“The Georgia Open Meetings Law allows the mediation process as an exception for the doors to be shut for private discussions to be had, because the law recognizes that quite often mediations have more success that way,” Fleming said. “[They argued] Your insistence that it began this way is not in the best good faith.”

Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin later told Appen Media the city negotiating team felt disappointed the county changed the terms of their agreement at the last minute and choose not to face the public for the negotiations.

“It's hard to have productive negotiations when one partner refuses to make commitments that they'll follow,” Gilvin said. “However, it's something we're growing used to.”

From the outset of talks over the new 10-year agreement, Fulton County has insisted it wants a greater share of local option sales tax money than the 4.97 percent it has been receiving over the past 10 years.

While the mayors waited in the main meeting room at the Georgia Municipal Association building Friday, the county did relate through Fleming that it would accept an 8 percent share from the start, graduating to 20 percent over the next 10 years. It also offered a flat 15 percent cut of the proceeds.

After several hours of private discussion, in which media was excluded from the room and the streaming cameras were shut off, city officials returned a counterproposal offering the county 7.5 percent of LOST proceeds.

Another offer was returned from county negotiators several hours later, proposing basically the same offer as before, but with slight alterations to how revenues would be allotted over the next 10 years.

However, Gilvin later said the 15 cities are unlikely to accept this proposal because it still falls outside the 5-15 percent increase negotiating range cities agreed would limit impacts on city residents.

“The disappointing thing from their offer was that they tried to dangle an incentive for a few cities, which would allow the few cities to only have to make tax increases up to the point where their charters would be invoked,” he said, “I don't think that’s something that is equitable or even something that can be justified.”

After spending so much time renegotiating terms of how the meeting would be conducted, the city negotiating team said they did not have time to offer an opinion on the proposal before the meeting concluded on Friday.

They are expected to return a counteroffer at the next mediation session on Friday, Oct. 7.