Fulton County property owners to receive Notices of Assessment

ATLANTA — Property owners in Fulton County will soon receive their 2023 Notices of Assessment.

As required by Georgia law, every property receives an annual Notice of Assessment, which must reflect fair market value. Property owners should be prepared to see increased values reflected on their 2023 Notices of Assessment.

The county mailed the notices June 9. However, they can be accessed online at fultonassessor.org.

The Fulton County government says property owners are advised to carefully review their notice as soon as possible, and are recommended to appeal their notice of assessment if they do not believe it reflects fair market value.

Appeals to be filed online at fultonassessor.org, by mail or dropped off at the Board of Assessors Office. The appeals deadline for most property owners is July 24, unless another date is specifically printed on the notice of assessment.

The government says many homeowners receive tax relief through floating homestead exemptions.

Properties in the county with at least a basic homestead exemption in place also benefit from at least two “floating” homestead exemptions. These exemptions are designed to insulate homeowners from rapid increases in value, and cap the annual increase in taxable value at around 3 percent per year or the Consumer Price Index, whichever is lower.

Homeowners who do not currently have a homestead exemption in place can apply by April 1 of each year. Any homestead exemption applications submitted at this time will be valid for the 2024 tax year.

For more information about 2023 Notices of Assessment, homestead exemptions and appeals, property owners can visit www.fultonassessor.org or call 404-612-6440.