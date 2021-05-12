FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — After more than 20 years and two stints as interim director, Gayle Holloman was promoted to director of the Fulton County Library System at the start of 2020.

Two months later, she was presiding over the largest disruption she’d seen in her career.

Now, a year later, she is overseeing the reopening of all 32 Fulton County library branches. All branches opened May 4, and Holloman said she is looking forward to reengaging the community and bringing patrons back inside.

“I’m most excited to see us start back to a semblance of how we used to be,” Holloman said. “I think we’ve also got a lot of opportunity to show off these wonderful buildings, but to also allow us to better meet the needs of the public because there are a lot of needs out there.”

The libraries are now open on Tuesdays and Saturdays, offering patrons the chance to browse shelves, use computers and printers and check out materials in hour-long visits.

For Marcia Divack, group administrator for Ocee and Alpharetta branches, the reopening symbolizes that “things are getting better.”

Divack is also optimistic about continuing the library’s community efforts.

“We think our role is to serve our communities,” Divack said. “We want to be there, we want to be open, we want to have the materials that people need, we want to do the programs that people are interested in.”

While libraries have cracked the door open for now, in-person library programming will likely not return until June 1, Holloman said. Online programming will continue in the meantime.

The reopening was met with a lot of excitement, Holloman said.

“It was just very, very wonderfully received,” she said. “We had at some locations 200 to 300 people.”

In Milton, local Boy Scouts celebrated the reopening by hosting a clean-up day at the Milton Book Trail behind the Milton branch.

All visitors and staff are required to wear masks and observe social distancing, and custodial staff are performing continuous disinfecting measures through the day.

If COVID-19 positivity ratings continue to decline and government recommendations continue this trajectory, Holloman said, Fulton County libraries plan to reopen during all hours of operation beginning June 1.