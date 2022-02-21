Fulton County giving away COVID-19 test kits in libraries, health centers

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County government is offering free at-home COVID-19 tests at select Board of Health centers and county libraries.

Fulton County residents can receive two test kits, which allow anyone over the age of 2 to check their COVID-19 status. The county and the Board of Health purchased the kits using a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Individuals must be present to receive kits. Supplies are limited and are available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

“Our test kit distribution partnership is the latest in Fulton County’s efforts to restore our community to health,” Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts said. “The first COVID-19 cases in Georgia were identified in Fulton County on March 2, 2020. Nearly two years later, we are still working to bring every possible resource to help our residents stay healthy and safe.”

Test kits are available at the following locations during normal operating hours:

Alpharetta

North Fulton Regional Health Center, 3155 Royal Drive, Suite 125

Alpharetta Library, 10 Park Plaza

Milton

Milton Library, 855 Mayfield Road

Roswell

Roswell Library, 115 Norcross Street

Johns Creek

Northeast Spruill Oaks Library, 9560 Spruill Road

Atlanta

Fulton County Board of Health Clinic, 10 Park Place South SE

Adamsville Health Center, 3700 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW

Neighborhood Union Health Center, 186 Sunset Avenue NW

Oak Hill Child & Adolescent Family Center, 2805 Metropolitan Parkway SW

Wolf Creek Library, 3100 Enon Road

Martin Luther King Jr. Library, 409 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue

Metropolitan Library, 1332 Metropolitan Parkway

Cleveland Avenue Library, 47 Cleveland Avenue

— Jake Drukman