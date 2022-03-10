Fulton County District Attorney targets crime in schools

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is working with school officials and local law enforcement to focus on three major issues affecting North Fulton County – gangs, human trafficking and gun theft.
While meeting at the Fulton County government office in Alpharetta March 3, Willis asked community leaders to collaborate with her office so they can begin cracking down on crime in schools.
In a joint effort with Fulton County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney, Willis said she is assigning one of her prosecutors to visit several schools this year and teach a class that targets at-risk middle and high school students. Willis said that will be the prosecutor’s only job once the program kicks off.
“I really applaud [Looney] for asking that we come together for this,” Willis said. “We’re going to be doing something that I don’t think has ever been done anywhere in the country.”
Through this initiative, Willis said she hopes to reach teenagers who could otherwise end up dead or behind bars by the time that they turn 28. Another initiative she plans to start is sending some of her staff to point out safety concerns at schools so they can be addressed before major incidents occur.
The biggest problem schools face right now is with guns, Willis said. Not only are students bringing guns to school, but Willis said many of the auto break-ins that have been reported in North Fulton in recent months can be traced back to youths who are part of a greater scheme with local gangs.
Willis urged local law enforcement to continue to warn residents against leaving guns in their cars, saying that many of the stolen guns are ending up at crime scenes.
“[North Fulton] is where they come to break in cars to steal and get weapons,” Willis said. “It’s really a pandemic of adults leaving guns in cars.”
Willis said gang members are also using social media to recruit girls so they can turn around and recruit other girls from middle class families. At least 85% of the human trafficking victims that the district attorney’s office deals with met their trafficker on social media, Willis said.
Additionally, 65% of human trafficking victims are under the age of 17, another reason the partnership between the district attorney’s office and the school system is so important, Willis said.
Beginning next month, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office plans to “really start attacking gangs.”
“They know it’s coming,” Willis said. “It’s no secret we’re coming for them, and we’re coming full force ahead.”
Willis said 2021 was a record year for Fulton County, because the district attorney’s office began running two grand juries. With the additional manpower, she estimates it will take her office about two-and a-half years to get through the case backlog.
So far, Willis said her office has cleared most of the cases from 2016-17 and is now dealing with cases from 2018 forward. Fulton County receives an average of 10,000 felony cases each year.
Willis said that of those cases, 710 defendants have been indicted for murder and 67 are believed to be domestic violence homicides. Willis said this shows that crime extends beyond Atlanta, because while the murder rate has increased by 64% in the city, it has risen by 48% in Fulton County.
“They do not care if they are in Alpharetta, Sandy Springs or Atlanta,” Willis said. “They don’t care.”
Also at the meeting, Roswell City Councilwoman Lee Hills asked Willis about the future of the Alpharetta jail annex on Old Milton Parkway, which has been closed since March 2020.
After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office stopped staffing the Alpharetta jail annex to staff the county’s main jail on Rice Street. That left some police departments with a 30-mile drive to transport suspects to the jail.
In the meantime, Fulton County has been paying Cobb County to house 300 to 400 of its inmates. Willis said Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat plans to open the Alpharetta jail annex “very soon.” Reports state it could be as soon as June.
“That’s going to do two positive things,” Willis said. “The first thing is it’s going to give us the space we need, but the second is with officers who are losing half a day of their shift driving down, doing the process and coming back up. During that time, there’s probably somebody out there doing something they could arrest.”