Fulton County continues budget talks

ATLANTA, Ga. — Fulton County commissioners will continue discussions in January on a proposed $1.25 billion budget that has been geared to provide more money for recruiting and retaining employees.
While final details on the spending plan continue to be hammered out, county employees missed out on an early bonus when a measure to provide a 7% cost-of-living pay raise fell short of the necessary votes.
At their Dec. 15 recess meeting, commissioners voted 3-1 in favor of the increase, but it failed to garner the necessary votes from the seven-member board.
The initial budget proposal called for a 3% raise, and nearly all commission members spoke in favor of increasing it further.
Commission Chairman Robb Pitts proposed raising the adjustment, saying Fulton County needs to take care of its employees.
“If we remain at three percent, we will be at the lower end of where other governments are, and I don’t think that’s right,” Pitts said. “Six percent, 7 percent…I want to lead.”
Pitts said the greater adjustment could be funded through the county’s employee enhancement fund which has already set aside roughly $24 million for compensation like automatic incremental raises based on tenure. The fund also enhances salaries for those jobs the county has particular trouble filling or retaining.
The measure drew support from Vice Chair Natalie Hall, who said there are smaller counties who have taken steps to look out for their employees. She said she would support a 7% hike.
“We need to pay our employees the same as inflation,” she said.
County Manager Dick Anderson said a 6 or 7% cost-of-living adjustment could be accomplished within the proposed budget, but he warned commissioners they may fall short on enhancements for those tough-to-fill positions going forward.
“All of them play together,” Anderson said. “If you over-index on one, then we may under [-index] on another.”
The move drew some pushback.
Commissioner Lee Morris said he would be hesitant to pass the increase now for fear of what else is coming in the way of amendments to the 2022 budget. He said he would support the overall budget if there are no other major changes.
“Every action has consequences,” Morris said. “and the consequences can be on the taxpayers, some of whom obviously aren’t getting raises and to some extent are suffering to pay their tax.”
Commissioners Bob Ellis and Liz Hausmann said they were generally supportive of the pay raise, but they cautioned that comparing Fulton County to what other counties are doing can be misleading.
Ellis said measuring employee compensation between counties over one year ignores the fact that Fulton County has been proactive in its pay and benefits for workers.
“It’s not like we’ve been sitting on our laurels when it comes to employee compensation,” Ellis said.
In the end, though, commissioners were divided over whether the COLA should apply to all employees.
The proposal excluded cost-of-living adjustments for elected officials and their personal staff, constitutional officers and those employed on time-limited projects.
Hausmann sought to include all employees in the measure, but her motion was not accepted.
In the end, commissioners Ellis, Hall and Khadija Abdur-Rahman voted in favor. Morris cast the lone nay.
The measure is not dead, and based on consensus of the board, a cost-of-living pay hike will be included in the 2022 budget, probably after all other adjustments to the budget are considered.
Fulton County has until its second meeting in January to pass its 2022 budget.
Under the current proposal, the county’s General Fund, which pays for day-to-day operations and services, totals $847 million. That’s up almost 6% from the current year.
County officials say one of the key drivers in the added spending for next year is the final stage of its multi-year program to reduce backlogs in the justice system. The budget calls for adding 28 new positions, about one-third of them in the courts.
The program pledges more than 300 additional positions over two years. Every department in the justice system, from District Attorney to the Sheriff’s Office to all court levels are part of the comprehensive plan.
Already, the county has pledged a total of $75 million in federal recovery assistance toward the program.
Overall, the 2022 spending plan allocates more than $63 million to jail operations and another $23 million for detention officers.
The initiative also includes approximately $5.5 million in additional resources to the District Attorney’s Office to enhance operational capabilities and crime reduction efforts. Additional resources will be added to the Police Department’s budget in order to enhance security capabilities in libraries, senior centers and other county facilities.
