Fulton County considers proposed 2022 budget

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Fulton County Commission will continue discussions this month on its 2022 budget, a $1.25 billion spending plan that calls for increased dollars to help recruit and retain employees.
The county’s General Fund, which pays for day-to-day operations and services, totals $847 million. That’s up almost 6% from the current year.
In his presentation to the commission, County Manager Dick Anderson reported they estimate the county’s tax digest — the value of all taxable property — has increased about 3% from the prior year. Right now, the budget does not anticipate an increase in the property tax rate.
Fulton County anticipates it will end 2021 with $243 million unspent money.
County officials say one of the key drivers in the added spending for next year is the final stage of its multi-year program to reduce backlogs in the justice system. The budget calls for adding 28 new positions, about one-third of them in the courts.
The program pledges more than 300 additional positions over two years. Every department in the justice system, from District Attorney to the Sheriff’s Office to all court levels are part of the comprehensive plan.
The county has pledged a total of $75 million in federal recovery assistance toward the program. Additional resources will be allocated toward key priorities set by elected officials.
For example, the county will allocate over $14.6 million to addressing jail overcrowding by relocating inmates to other neighboring jails or employing other programs to reduce the jail population. This effort is expected to provide inmates with better conditions and mitigate the spread of illnesses, including COVID-19, and lessen mental health complications.
Overall, the 2022 spending plan allocates more than $63 million to jail operations and another $23 million for detention officers.
The initiative also includes approximately $5.5 million in additional resources to the District Attorney’s Office to enhance operational capabilities and crime reduction efforts. Additional resources will be added to the Police Department’s budget in order to enhance security capabilities in libraries, senior centers and other county facilities.
Another key initiative includes committing more than $24 million to address mounting pressures affecting employee retention. The county has adopted an Incremental Compensation Strategy (ICS) to keep employee salaries and benefits competitive with other governments.
Over the past two years, attrition has remained high and vacancy rates have increased by approximately 60%, according to county officials.
