Fulton County, city officials approve sales tax split

ATLANTA — After months of turbulent negotiations, threats and conflict, Fulton County and its 15 cities have finalized an agreement over the $3 billion local option sales tax.

The LOST one-penny sales tax is used by local governments to fund services like public safety, parks and recreation and libraries, and by county governments to fund state-mandated services like county courts, jails, health departments and elections.

Signed by city and county representatives at an event held at the Central Library in Atlanta Dec. 14, this agreement will grant about 10 percent of total revenues generated over the 10-year life of LOST to Fulton County and the remainder to its cities.

“What I witnessed is something that I know to be true from my decades of representing public entities: addressing contentious matters, sincere, conscientious political leaders find solutions,” Andy Welch, an attorney representing 13 of Fulton County’s cities, told Appen Media after the signing. “The leaders of the 15 Fulton Cities and Fulton County found a solution despite the unnecessary conflict the LOST statute encourages. They all have served their citizens well.”

Prior to this agreement, city and county officials spent several months in official and unofficial negotiation and mediation sessions, debating whether Fulton County should receive a much larger portion of the tax revenues than it has received in recent years.

County negotiators initially argued for returning to a pre-2000 LOST distribution rate split of 35 percent to the county and 65 percent the cities, which raised an immediate outcry from city officials and residents.

However, after months of negotiating, county officials relented and approved the final 90/10 sales tax split at a meeting Nov. 2.

Over the last month, the agreement was ratified by council members in each of Fulton County’s 15 cities.

Per the agreement, cities in Fulton County would see a staggered decrease in LOST distribution percentages over the 10 years, so that the county share can increase from 4.9 to 9.9 percent.

Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry said the agreement provides a “softer landing.” The city gets the same tax cut next year, he said, but over time the city’s percentage will decrease and the county’s will increase.

Even though cities will see losses in the short run, officials said expected economic growth in the coming decade will make up for any losses cities might experience at first.

Now that the agreement has been signed by all parties, it will be filed with the state of Georgia before the deadline on Dec. 31.