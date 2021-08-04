Fulton County adopts TSPLOST ballot issue, expands rent relief

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County commissioners voted unanimously Monday to formally adopt a ballot measure this November calling on voters to decide whether to extend the countywide .75-cent transportation sales tax for five years.

The decision followed an agreement with mayors from all 13 cities outside Atlanta.

Atlanta has its own transportation tax.

The .75-cent transportation special purpose local option sales tax, or TSPLOST, was first passed in 2016 by Fulton County voters in those 13 cities and runs through next March. Updated estimates predict the tax could generate up to $546 million in extra funding for municipalities to improve traffic flow, provide and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle pathways and improve safety.

The money will be distributed to cities based on population, putting Sandy Springs, Roswell and Johns Creek atop the list for funding.

District 1 County Commissioner Liz Hausmann called Monday’s action a “historic moment” that will benefit the residents of Fulton County.

“It has taken a lot of collaboration between Fulton County and the cities to bring us here today,” she said.

County officials said they are mounting an information campaign with cities to cite statistics on the sales tax, including data showing what the current tax has accomplished.

The voter education rollout emphasizes what the tax has accomplished over the course of the past five years, they said. The tax has committed $177 million to pedestrian, bike, landscape and streetscape projects, another $152 million for operations and safety projects and $82 million to congestion relief and roadway projects.

Estimated TSPLOST II revenues Updated estimates from Georgia State University show a sales tax would generate even more revenue to cities than previously thought. • A 0.75 % sales tax over five years would generate around $554 million in collections. Earlier estimates called for collections of about $525 million. • The Georgia Department of Revenue gets 1% of the money collected — estimated at a little more than $5 million. • Fulton County would receive .5% — a little more than $2 million — in program management fees. • That would leave about $546 million for distribution to Fulton County cities — outside Atlanta — according to population.

Rental relief expanding

County commissioners also spent time during the special meeting to update cities on efforts to distribute rental relief aid to residents facing eviction. The action comes with the July 31 expiration of the Federal Eviction Moratorium that went into place with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

The relief program began and was built as federal dollars began arriving in the spring. Fulton County has adjudicated and paid 100% of all eligible applications that were received.

“I could not be more proud of the progress we have made as a county and as cities of Fulton on our emergency rental assistance program,” Fulton County Chief Operating Officer Anna Roach said.

To date, Fulton County has expended $9.84 million of its available $16 million in rental relief assistance. It has an additional $1.1 million set for distribution this week.

The dispersals to date represent assistance to 1,852 residents outside the City of Atlanta, Roach said.

The county continues to see growth in distributions, and it plans to maintain increased staffing levels to handle the need, she said.

To broaden the outreach, Roach said the state of Georgia is also working to intensify its efforts to open portals for rental and mortgage assistance so that residents across the state can apply.

Locally, residents can apply through the Fulton County website, fultoncountyga.gov/rentalassistance, or call 855-776-7912 to speak to a live agent. Representatives are available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.