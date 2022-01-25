Fulton County adopts $1.25 billion budget

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County commissioners passed a $1.25 billion budget for 2022 that takes special aim to fund elections, stress employee retention and address backlogs in the judicial system.
The 5-2 vote at the Jan. 19 commission meeting also provides funding for continued COVID-19 emergency response.
The 2022 budget includes a 6% increase for the county’s general fund to approximately $847 million. The general fund pays for the day-to-day operation of the county and its services. It includes employee salaries and building maintenance.
Commissioners Bob Ellis and Lee Morris cast dissenting votes.
The Registration and Elections Department is slated to receive $37.4 million, the majority to fund administration and operations and the remaining $2 million earmarked for registration and absentee voting.
County employees were awarded a 7% cost of living pay raise. The measure was introduced at a Dec. 15 meeting by Chairman Rob Pitts who said Fulton County needs to take care of its employees.
The budget also aims to tackle backlogs in the justice system through funding a multi-year backlog reduction program called Project ORCA. The county has pledged a total of $75 million in federal recovery assistance toward the program.
Project ORCA includes every department in the justice system, from District Attorney to the Sheriff’s Office, and pledges more than 300 additional positions over two years to help reduce existing backlog.
The county budget also sets aside $16.4 million in reserve for emergency response which has been earmarked for “unforeseen events associated with the COVID-19 emergency.” This funding will work in tandem with any federal, state or grant money the county receives to address the pandemic.
The budget also includes a roughly $6.8 million reserve with earmarked projects that will be discussed and potentially funded before or during a planned mid-year review of the budget, commissioners said at the Jan. 19 meeting.
