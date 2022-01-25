Fulton commissioner will not seek reelection

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Board of Commissioners Vice Chairman Liz Hausmann announced Jan. 25 that she will not seek a fourth term on the Fulton County Commission.
Hausmann’s term in the District 1 seat ends on Dec. 31.
“Thank you to the citizens of Fulton County for the confidence they have placed in me to serve the community that I hold dear,” Hausmann said. “I am proud of our record of improvements in Fulton during my tenure. It has been the honor and privilege of my life to serve North Fulton.”
Commissioner Hausmann also served as a founding member of the Johns Creek City Council from 2006- 2010 and on the Fulton County Board of Education from 2002-2006.
