DUNWOODY, Ga. – Dunwoody resident Kim McGrady, who died April 8 while saving swimmers caught in a riptide at a Miramar, Fla. beach, was described as “an amazing son, father and husband” at a memorial service last week.

More than 300 people attended the April 14 service, held at Perimeter Church Outdoor Chapel in Johns Creek. McGrady, who was a field operations manager at Chick-fil-A, saved three people before succumbing to the riptide. Another man, Layne Gravois, of Gray, La., 21, also died in the incident.

Friends and members of McGrady’s family, including his daughter Kaleigh, son Colton, and wife Leigh Anne, spoke at the service, emphasizing McGrady’s selflessness, faith and dedication to his friends and family.

Friend Bruce Cameron said he met McGrady in 1989 when Cameron was a “naïve” Beta Theta Pi pledge at Auburn University.

“I wasn’t prepared for the pledge process, especially the dreaded Hell Week,” Cameron said. “But as much as the (upperclassmen) tried to break us down, I always had a glimmer of hope that it would be okay. There was this one guy in the back of the room, with this little sideways grin on his face, as if to say, ‘Don’t take this too seriously. It’s going to be okay.’”

The two friends reconnected in Dunwoody years later, Cameron said, and their families “have really done life together.”

“Summers at the Village Mill pool, Christmas Eve pizza nights, game nights, Bible studies, 38 trips to Hilton Head, trick or treating, and of course, tailgating at Auburn,” he said. “So many great memories.”

All who spoke commented that they were not surprised that McGrady had risked his life to help those caught in the riptide.

“Last Thursday, you went into the ocean not knowing the outcome, but you sacrificed your life to save three lives of people you didn’t even know,” Colton McGrady a high school senior at Rivers Academy in Alpharetta, said. “Dad, you are the man who taught me everything I know and will need to know for the rest of my life.”

Kaleigh McGrady, who attends Columbia University in New York City, talked about her father’s love of Auburn sports, his ability to inject humor into all situations and the lessons he taught her about being a father and a husband.

“I’m so honored and blessed to be able to carry on his legacy,” she said.

The final speaker, Leigh Anne, said her husband embodied the words found in Proverbs 22:1, “to be esteemed is better than silver and gold,” adding that his actions on April 8 were completely in line with his dedication to service and his selfless nature.

“Kim, it doesn’t surprise me in the least that it was your heroic actions that God chose to take you home,” Leigh Anne McGrady said. “No one could have stopped you from going into those waters that day.”

Speaking after the formal service, family friend Melanie Gracey said the large number of people attending the memorial spoke volumes about his character.

Gracey said she was also impressed by the turnout of more than 40 friends who descended on the McGrady house one afternoon to do a spring cleanup, including power washing the house, removing trees, planting flowers and doing other maintenance. The workday, organized by Christian Matulich and Sean Doughtie, concluded with the group planting a dogwood tree in the family’s front yard.

“What has been amazing to me is seeing how many extraordinarily deep friendships he had in so many different areas,” Gracey said. “His faith above all was what defined him.”

A Go-Fund-Me page, which was set up by employees at Chick-fil-A for McGrady’s family (www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-kim-mcgrady), has collected more than $125,000 toward its $250,000 goal.