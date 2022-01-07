Forsyth elections board proposes new precincts, polling locations

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Local voters may have greater access to the ballot box this year under proposals now under consideration by the Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections.
At its Jan. 4 meeting, board members reviewed new maps that would add eight precincts and nine polling sites in the county.
Mandi Smith, director of Voter Registrations and Elections, said the proposal would give the county 28 voting precincts and 28 Election Day polling places.
Proposed maps, along with a form for public comment, are available on the county’s website.
The proposal calls for eliminating the Browns Bridge precinct because the Central Park Recreation Center will not be available for use as a polling place in the upcoming election cycle. Part of the precinct would be absorbed into the Otwell precinct, and a new Lanier precinct would encompass much of the remaining area.
Smith said she expects Central Park to become available as a polling place again ahead of 2024. The Polo and Sawnee precincts would also be eliminated under the proposal, both absorbed into new or existing precincts.
New precincts would include: Keith Bridge, with a polling place at New Hope United Methodist Church; Silver City, with a polling place at Silver City Baptist Church; and Mountainside, with a polling place at Cumming First United Methodist Church.
In another matter at the Jan. 4 meeting, the board voted unanimously to ban a Democrat poll watcher who had allegedly violated Georgia law by speaking to voters inside and outside the Fowler Park Recreation Center polling site during the Nov. 3 election. The man was banned from working as a poll watcher in the county.
According to a summary of investigation from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, the poll watcher followed a voter outside who had been turned away from the site for being in the wrong precinct. He then brought the voter back inside and questioned why the voter was not allowed to vote there.
A poll manager also reported that the same poll watcher had questioned why a non-citizen was not eligible to vote, and later wrote that the poll watcher had been “writing down voter names, phone numbers and email addresses for some type of report,” according to the summary of investigation.
The board also briefly discussed expenses for upcoming elections. Smith said the biggest expense will be memory cards for voting machines. Each Dominion machine requires two cards the county buys from the manufacturer for $42 apiece.
She noted that Dominion offers technical support for their memory cards in case of issues. The county could purchase memory cards from a third-party retailer for a lower price, but Dominion would not provide support.
With 72 voting machines, the cards would cost over $6,000 per election, if all machines were used.
Also at the meeting, it was announced that Democrat appointee to the board Randy Ingram will step down effective on Feb. 28. In a letter to the chair of the Forsyth County Democratic Party and the elections board chair, Ingram said he could not meet the performance standards that board membership requires due to personal issues.
On Jan. 6, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners appointed Anita Tucker to fill the remainder of Ingram’s term which ends on Aug. 31, 2023.
