Forsyth County receives grant to enhance therapeutic recreation

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – A $48,000 grant for therapeutic recreation programs has been awarded to the Forsyth County Parks & Recreation Department, county officials announced on July 6.
The grant, provided by the Building Opportunities in Out-of-School Time (BOOST) Program, will go toward the county’s recreation programs for individuals with special needs in order to develop leisure and recreation skills, enhance socialization, independence and overall quality of life, Forsyth County officials said.
Therapeutic Recreation Supervisor Jeff Jones said that since the program’s inception in 2018, it has grown increasingly popular, helping hundreds of Forsyth County residents each year.
“We now have over 400 registered participants of all ages, the majority of which are residents with varying developmental disabilities,” Jones said.
Jones said that the BOOST Grant funds will have a profound impact on local offerings as the program continues to grow.
“We are thrilled to receive these funds to help expand our offerings and increase our ability to better serve these participants and their families,” he said.
The BOOST grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan and is administered by the Georgia Department of Education in partnership with the Georgia Statewide Afterschool Network and Georgia Recreation and Park Association.