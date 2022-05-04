Forsyth County protesters decry leaked Supreme Court decision

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Protesters gathered outside the Forsyth County Courthouse on the afternoon of May 3 to protest a draft Supreme Court decision that would overturn abortion rights.
On May 2, POLITICO published a nearly 100-page leaked draft decision from the Supreme Court that would overturn the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed federal protection of abortion rights. Justice Samuel Alito penned this year’s decision, writing that Roe v. Wade “must be overruled” to “return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft decision and said the leak was “intended to undermine the integrity of our operations.”
While some have focused on the nearly unprecedented leak, others have begun protesting what they call an attack on women’s rights.
In largely conservative Forsyth County, this took the form of more than 10 protesters who held signs along the sidewalk of Ga. 20 advocating for abortion rights to be upheld.
“Don’t like abortions? Just ignore them just like you ignore children in the foster care system,” one sign read.
Some passing cars honked their support. At least one driver yelled profanities at the protesters as he passed. The protesters held their signs high regardless.
One protester, Mitzi McAdam, said she was in “total shock” when she saw news of the leaked decision.
“It’s kind of a dark time,” McAdam said. “It feels like we’re going very, very backwards. We’re just here to let people know that even in old conservative Forsyth County, there are plenty of women who won’t stand for this.”
Political analysts have predicted major Republican victories in the upcoming midterm elections. McAdam said she hopes the leaked decision would serve as a “wake-up call” to moderate and independent voters and drive higher engagement for Democrats in the midterms. She said she also hopes Congress will pass a law to codify the abortion protections that Roe v. Wade established.
Another protester, Renee Clare-Kovacs, noted that the cost and burden of having children, especially unplanned children, often falls on women, who then have a harder time than men becoming successful in their careers.
McAdam and Clare-Kovacs agreed that overturning Roe v. Wade would likely lead to women dying because they lack access to safe abortions. McAdam said this would primarily affect lower-income women in conservative states, as wealthier women could afford to travel to a state that allows abortion.