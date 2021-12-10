Forsyth, Alpharetta ask state for 'Technology Corridor' designation

NORTH METRO ATLANTA — Forsyth County and the City of Alpharetta have partnered on a marketing initiative they hope will draw the attention of tech companies to the area.
Forsyth County commissioners passed a resolution Dec. 7 to seek state legislation naming the 7-mile stretch of Ga. 400 from Haynes Bridge Road in Alpharetta north to Ga. 20 in Forsyth County the Technology Corridor.
Forsyth County is home to some 8,000 residents who work in technology.
The largest tech employer is Scientific Games, with 1,000 workers, but the county’s resume is growing, especially along Ga. 400. The list includes Forte Data Systems, New Cyber Source, Siemens and close to a dozen others.
County Manager Kevin Tanner said the branding initiative was developed in coordination with Forward Forsyth, the county’s economic development partner within the Chamber of Commerce.
“Alpharetta, the North Fulton County area, as you know, has been known for quite a few years as a technology hub of the state,” Tanner said.
The highway designation, he added, would be another tool in the county’s efforts to draw more technology companies to the area.
“It shows the world and people looking to locate their companies here that this is the technology hub of the state and the Southeast,” Tanner said.
Slade Gulledge, vice president of Economic Development for the Chamber said the highway designation will draw sharper focus on the region.
“We have an unparalleled access to talent in our county,” Gulledge said. “Both within and a short drive from Forsyth County, we have one of the highest concentrations of technology and engineering talent.”
Technology companies are a target industry and key to the success of the county’s economic plans, he said.
“We are very fortunate to have local government officials who truly understand the importance of economic development,” Gulledge said.
Alpharetta has more than 700 technology companies. The city helps support Tech Alpharetta, a nonprofit that mentors young tech startups and fosters tech business growth.
Alpharetta officials approved the measure at the Dec. 6 City Council meeting.
City Manager Bob Regus said Tanner contacted him last month about the idea. Regus said he spoke to council members Ben Burnett and Donald Mitchell, who agreed the venture would benefit all parties.
“We came to the conclusion that we are the Technology City of the South,” Regus said. “We have in our corridor just hundreds and hundreds of technology companies, and we consider ourselves the leader in that.”
All of Ga. 400 — from Buckhead to the North Georgia mountains — is known officially as Hospitality Highway. Regus said there would be no conflict in designating a portion of the highway the Technology Corridor with signage.
“[It would be] good for economic development,” Regus said. “The resolution calls out that we do have the Innovation Center here operated by Tech Alpharetta.”
City Council members said they appreciated Tanner’s reaching out, saying it’s another example of how relations with Forsyth County have improved greatly over the past few years.
Janet Rodgers, president and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the highway designation is another element the agency can use to attract visitors.
“This designation would definitely create an economic impact for our tourism industry through spending the night, eating in our restaurants, shopping in our retail stores, attending events and/or attractions,” Rodgers said. “As we promote this specific area as Technology Corridor, I think we will reach a different demographic of individuals and groups that want to either visit or do business in our city because of technology.”
