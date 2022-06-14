Former solicitor threatens to sue Milton, Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A former employee of Alpharetta and Milton is threatening legal action after she was passed over to fill the position of solicitor.

In a demand-letter sent to the cities’ mayors and staff on May 5, Fran Shoenthal McQueen says that in selecting a “much younger replacement,” the City of Alpharetta violated its own charter.

It also claims Alpharetta misclassified McQueen as an independent contractor to avoid paying her fringe benefits such as group health insurance, retirement benefits, sick days and paid holidays during the 20 years she spent working for the city.

Appen Media obtained a copy of the 10-page letter by McQueen’s attorney, Debra Schwartz with Shwartz Rollins Employment Law, through an open records request.

In a June 10 email to Appen Media, both cities confirmed they had received the demand-letter but declined to comment. They are expected to provide a response no later than June 17.

According to the letter, McQueen began working for Alpharetta in 2002 and for Milton in 2007. While the duties and attributes of the position are nearly identical, McQueen was classified as an independent contractor in Alpharetta and a part-time employee in Milton, representing a combined roughly 105,000 residents in court.

Under Alpharetta’s charter, the solicitor is an appointed position that has the same term as the judge of the Alpharetta Municipal Court, subject to good behavior and at the discretion of the mayor and City Council. The solicitor acts as a prosecuting attorney for minor cases such as misdemeanors and traffic violations.

The letter states that because Judge Barry Zimmerman began another four-year term on Jan. 1, McQueen is entitled to remain as the city’s solicitor through Dec. 31, 2025. Separately, Zimmerman announced his retirement on June 13 to resolve an investigation against him for possible ethical lapses.

According to Alpharetta’s charter, before an individual can be appointed as the solicitor for the city, the candidate must be a lawyer and member in good standing with the State Bar of Georgia, of good moral character as attested to by at least three citizens of the city and supply the judge with at least three statements of their legal reputation and proficiency from members of the State Bar of Georgia.

The letter alleges neither of the last two requirements were performed in hiring the new solicitor. Additionally, McQueen says she received nothing but praise for her work during her two decades with the cities and was at no time advised that her job was in jeopardy or that her performance was deficient in any way.

“Having failed to satisfy the requirements of the city charter in hiring the new solicitor, Ms. [Kelsie] Mattox is without proper authority to be prosecuting cases in the Municipal Court of Alpharetta and it is unclear what impact that might have on the prosecutions, including the overturning of sentences and the city having to reimburse fines paid by its citizens,” it states.

Mattox was sworn into office during the April 18 City Council meeting. She serves in the same capacity for the City of Milton following an intergovernmental agreement between both cities.

Alpharetta pays 60 percent of Mattox’s salary, while Milton pays 40 percent.

The shared court solicitor position is intended to strengthen the bond between the North Fulton County cities which already share court facilities and a municipal clerk. Alpharetta and Milton also share a police training center, which opened in early April.

The letter goes on to state that in addition to not meeting the qualifications set forth in the charter, Mattox does not meet the minimum qualifications for the solicitor position officially posed by Alpharetta and Milton, which ask for five years as a member of the Georgia Bar Association.

Mattox is allegedly in her fourth year.

“Thus, the decision to terminate Ms. Shoenthal McQueen’s employment and replace her with a far younger and less experienced African American employee raises issues of both age and race discrimination in violation of the Age Discrimination in Employment ACT (ADEA) and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VII),” it states.

McQueen is demanding lost back pay and benefits from the date she was terminated or not hired, reinstatement or front pay, compensatory damages for emotional distress and loss of reputation, punitive damages and/or liquidated damages and costs and attorneys’ fees, which so far total $7,500.

Milton approved a joint defense agreement and conflict waiver with Jarrard and Davis on June 6. Ken Jarrard, a founding partner of the law firm, is the City Attorney for Milton, and his firm represents Alpharetta.