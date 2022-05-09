Former Roswell charter school teacher convicted of raping student

ATLANTA — Robert Allen Vandel, accused of raping a 13-year-old student while teaching at Fulton Academy of Science and Technology in Roswell, pleaded guilty to five charges on May 6.

The charges include rape, aggravated child molestation, false imprisonment and two counts of child molestation. Vandel, 64, of Canton, entered a non pros to three counts of sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

Had he been convicted of all offenses, Vandel faced a maximum sentence of life in prison plus 50 years. However, on May 6, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kelly Ellerbe sentenced Vandel to 10 years in prison, followed by life on probation and required him to register as a sex offender.

Additionally, Vandel is to have no contact with the alleged victims named in the indictment or unsupervised contact with children under the age of 16.

Ellerbe said she had some hesitation in granting Vandel’s guilty plea, but she did so to help “close this chapter” for the victims and protect them from having to testify.

“These cases involving children who have been allegedly subjected to rape or all types of aggravated child molestation are extremely difficult on children …,” Ellerbe said. “It’s very difficult for attorneys with 40 years of training to come before a judge and make the case and it’s very hard on the children to kind of relive.”

Before being sentenced, Fulton County prosecutor Lauren McAuley said that on Aug. 31, 2021, the mother of one of Vandel’s former students reported to Roswell police her daughter had been sexually assaulted by her science teacher at FAST.

McAuley said the juvenile had previously complained to the school about Vandel rubbing her shoulders and touching her breasts. Then, in March 2020, Vandel asked the student to come into his classroom during recess, locked the door where she couldn’t reach it and raped her on a desk, McAuley said.

As the student’s mental health declined, McAuley said, she disclosed the rape. Shortly thereafter, another 13-year-old former student of Vandel’s came forward, saying he had also touched her inappropriately and smacked her buttocks with a ruler.

“Surrounding these incidents of abuse was a pattern of grooming behavior and manipulations by the defendant where he manipulated his position of trust with these girls in order to advance his perverse desires to molest them,” McAuley said.

“He would give them candy and ice cream outside of rewarding other students, he would treat them special, he would give them answers to pop quizzes and tests in advance of other students and generally created an opportunity for him to commit these acts,” she continued.

McAuley said that when the Roswell Police Department investigated the incidents, Detective C. Dickerson found Vandel had a long-standing pattern of similar behavior while serving as a science teacher in middle school environments for the majority of his professional career.

Reading from impact statements written by two of Vandel's victims, their parents stated that they continue to deal with the aftermath of their experiences.

“I want so bad for his face to be gone from my memory, but it’s always there, haunting me in my dreams,” one letter stated. “In real life, I can’t see a man with white hair without being sick to my stomach and wanting to run.”

Vandel was arrested on Sept. 2, 2021. He faces at least two more felony counts of sexual battery of a minor at Lyndon Academy in Holly Springs, which is where he was working after resigning or being fired from FAST.