Firefighters control blaze at Roswell apartment building

ROSWELL, Ga. — About 22 tenants at a Roswell apartment complex have been displaced after a fire may have broken out inside a dryer in one of the units.
The Roswell Fire Department responded to the Rosemont Apartments at 410 Rosemont Pkwy. at around 8:22 p.m. on Sept. 25, where they found smoke and fire coming from the roofline of the 10-unit apartment building.
A group of firefighters reportedly worked on a coordinated effort to search the property for possible occupants while other crews worked on the inside to control the fire. Ultimately, the firefighters were able to rescue a dog, cat and bearded dragon from the building.
No injuries were reported. However, four of the units and the attic area on the property sustained significant damage, according to the Roswell Fire Department.
The American Red Cross was notified of the fire and is working with the property management company to assist the displaced residents. The Roswell Fire Department Fire Mashal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
“The property had working smoke alarms at the time of the fire,” the department stated after the incident. “The Roswell Fire Department reminds everyone that working smoke alarms save lives. Make sure that smoke alarms are tested monthly and are less than 10 years old.”
For more information on fire safety, visit roswellgov.com/fire or nfpa.org/Public-Education/Staying-safe/Safety-equipment/Smoke-alarms.