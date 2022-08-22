FBI rescues 28 children in sex traffic ring

ATLANTA — A nationwide Federal Bureau of Investigation sex trafficking operation this month located 28 missing children and adolescent sex trafficking victims in Georgia.
“Operation Cross Country XII,” which partnered FBI agents with over 200 state and local law enforcement agencies throughout the United States, targeted individuals and criminal enterprises involved in child sex trafficking and human trafficking over a two-week period.
Between Aug. 4 and Aug. 14, law enforcement agencies in Georgia located 28 adolescent victims, including 18 missing children and nine children who were being commercially sexually exploited.
Operations in Atlanta also led to the arrest of four people on human trafficking charges, said Keri Farley Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.
“Identifying, investigating, and apprehending sex trafficking offenders is a critical part of our mission,” Farley said at a press conference on Aug. 16. “It’s important for anyone who is a victim of sexual exploitation to know that we prioritize the safety of victims when working with our law enforcement partners to bring sex traffickers to justice.”
Additional investigations are being carried out throughout Georgia in the wake of Operation Cross Country.
Officers from police departments and sheriff’s offices in Dunwoody, Atlanta, Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett and Carroll counties participated in the operation, as well as officers from multiple school systems throughout the metro-Atlanta area.
Following the announcement on Operation Cross Country, the Dunwoody Police Department thanked federal authorities for their support during the two-week investigation.
“The FBI is a critical partner in our efforts to identify and rescue adults and children who are being victims of sex trafficking,” Dunwoody Chief of Police Billy Grogan said. “It’s an issue that a lot of people don’t want to talk about, but it’s certainly something that’s prevalent, more than most people know. And you can certainly look at the stats of Operation Cross Country to note that.”
Nationwide, Operation Cross Country led to the location of 141 adult victims of human trafficking and 31 missing children, the FBI said. Investigators also identified or arrested 85 suspects with child sexual exploitation and human trafficking offenses.
“Human trafficking is among the most heinous crimes the FBI encounters,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “Unfortunately, such crimes—against both adults and children—are far more common than most people realize. As we did in this operation, the FBI and our partners will continue to find and arrest traffickers, identify and help victims, and raise awareness of the exploitation of our most vulnerable populations.”